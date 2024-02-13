Wolfspeed Inc.: Pioneering the Future of Electric Vehicles with Silicon Carbide

As I stand outside the bustling Mohawk Valley fab, Wolfspeed Inc. is making waves in the rapidly growing silicon carbide (SiC) market for electric vehicles (EVs). As a pure-play company, Wolfspeed is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this burgeoning industry, which is projected to balloon from $2 billion to a staggering $14 billion by 2030.

Silicon Carbide: The Key to Unlocking EV Potential

SiC's promise lies in its ability to deliver high efficiency and extended vehicle range – two factors that are crucial for the widespread adoption of EVs. With its focus on SiC materials, power switching devices, and radio frequency devices, Wolfspeed is at the forefront of providing solutions to curb energy consumption.

The company's recent quarterly results demonstrate this potential, with growth in the materials business and an increase in non-GAAP gross margin, despite underutilization costs. Wolfspeed is currently sitting on over $2.6 billion in cash, which it plans to use for growth initiatives and to ramp up production at the Mohawk Valley fab.

Ramping Up Production and Securing Design Wins

Wolfspeed's strategic focus on ramping up production is evident in its target of 20% utilization at the Mohawk Valley fab in Q2. This ambitious goal represents a potential $100 million in quarterly revenue at full utilization – a significant step towards realizing the company's growth potential.

The company has already achieved design-ins worth a staggering $2.1 billion and design wins of $2.9 billion, including 28 EVs. With a line of sight towards 120 models across 30 OEMs, Wolfspeed is well on its way to establishing itself as a dominant player in the SiC market for EVs.

Investing in a Sustainable Workforce Pipeline

Recognizing the importance of a skilled workforce, Wolfspeed is constructing a manufacturing facility at the Chatham Siler City Advanced Manufacturing Site, aiming to create about 1,800 skilled jobs by 2030. The company is working closely with various partners, such as AdvanceNC, to develop a sustainable workforce pipeline and connect educational institutions and workforce boards.

Efforts like these highlight the significance of private-public partnerships in growing enterprises and addressing the tight labor market. By upskilling existing operators and collaborating with community colleges, Wolfspeed is ensuring that it has the necessary talent to meet the workforce needs of the growing SiC market.

Despite some financial risks and uncertainties regarding the accuracy of the growth outlook, Wolfspeed's current market cap of $3.6 billion presents a compelling investment opportunity for long-term investors. With a 3.7x P/S multiple of FY24 sales, which is expected to drop to 3.3x for FY25, there is evidence of solid growth in the next several years. As the EV industry continues to evolve, Wolfspeed's position as a pure-play company in the SiC market makes it an exciting prospect to watch.

In conclusion, Wolfspeed Inc. is poised to make a lasting impact on the SiC market for EVs, driven by its focus on high efficiency, extended vehicle range, and strategic partnerships. As the company continues to ramp up production and secure design wins, its growth potential and commitment to a sustainable workforce pipeline make it a compelling investment opportunity for those looking to capitalize on the future of transportation.