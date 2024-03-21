WIZPR Ring Revolutionizes Wearable Tech with Whisper Commands, Wins CES 2024 Innovation Award

Seoul-based VTouch Inc. has launched an unprecedented leap in wearable technology with the introduction of the WIZPR Ring at CES 2024, a device that combines cutting-edge AI capabilities with the convenience of whisper commands.

Winning the Innovation Award, the WIZPR Ring is poised to redefine how we interact with technology on a daily basis, promising an era of conversational computing powered by voice.

Revolutionary Design and Functionality

At the heart of the WIZPR Ring's innovation is its ability to filter out background noise and respond to close-range speech, allowing users to interact with various AI assistants discreetly. SJ Kim, Founder & Co-CEO of VTouch, envisions a future where screens are no longer the primary interface for digital interaction.

Instead, users will command their devices using only their voice, anytime and anywhere. The device's seamless switch between AI assistants, ability to perform tailored interactions, and connectivity for converting spoken words to text, represent a significant advancement in wearable technology.

The WIZPR Ring is not just about discreet interactions; it's a comprehensive digital assistant wrapped around your finger. It supports multiple languages, integrates with various AI tools and assistants, and offers control over smart home devices. Its 'What’s up Chat' feature initiates contextual conversations with AI, accessing personalized information and controlling IoT devices. Additionally, its emergency SOS system could be a lifesaver in critical situations. Crafted from durable materials and designed for everyday use, the WIZPR Ring combines functionality with style and convenience.

Pricing, Availability, and Specifications

With a launch price of $199, and a special early bird offer of $139, the WIZPR Ring is currently available for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign. It boasts a battery life of up to 66 hours, is available in multiple sizes and colors, and is equipped with a USB-C port for charging. Its water-resistant design ensures durability, making it a versatile device for any lifestyle. The inclusion of a one-year warranty underscores VTouch Inc.'s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

As the WIZPR Ring makes its debut, it not only represents a significant milestone for VTouch Inc. but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the evolution of wearable technology. By blending advanced AI capabilities with the intuitive simplicity of voice commands, the WIZPR Ring invites us to envision a future where technology becomes even more seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. The implications for how we communicate, manage our homes, and interact with the digital world are vast, setting the stage for endless possibilities.