WiseTech Global and Avianca Cargo Forge Path in Real-Time Shipment Management

In an era where time is of the essence and the demand for swift, seamless logistics continues to surge, WiseTech Global and Avianca Cargo have unveiled a groundbreaking partnership that promises to revolutionize the way freight forwarders manage shipments. This collaboration integrates direct data exchange capabilities into the CargoWise platform, offering an unprecedented level of real-time visibility and control over cargo movements.

Streamlining the Supply Chain

The integration within the CargoWise Carrier Connectivity Program marks a significant milestone for users, including 24 of the top 25 global freight forwarders. Now, with direct access to Avianca Cargo's schedules, capacity, and booking information, the logistics community stands on the brink of a new era. This partnership is not just about making data accessible; it's about transforming that data into actionable intelligence that can drive efficiency, accuracy, and reliability across the entire supply chain.

Avianca Cargo, a titan in the logistics sector, operates approximately 200 weekly freighter flights and 1,300 passenger flights across the Americas. Its fleet, notable for its environmentally friendly A330F aircraft, is a testament to the airline's commitment to sustainable operations. But it's not just the hardware that sets Avianca Cargo apart. The airline's proficiency in handling special cargo, particularly perishables, has earned it all four IATA CEIV certifications, underscoring its excellence in air cargo logistics.

Empowering the Freight Community

This partnership between WiseTech Global and Avianca Cargo is more than a technical integration; it's a strategic move that acknowledges the critical role of real-time data in the logistics industry. For freight forwarders dealing with time-sensitive shipments, such as flowers and medicines, the ability to plan, book, confirm, and manage shipments in real-time is not just beneficial; it's essential. The direct data connection ensures that customers can streamline their shipment lifecycle, from planning to execution, with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy.

The benefits extend beyond operational efficiencies. This collaboration is set to enhance the customer experience significantly. By providing visibility into Avianca Cargo's schedules and capacity, freight forwarders can make informed decisions quickly, adapting to the dynamic demands of the market. This level of agility and responsiveness is crucial in today's fast-paced world, where delays can have a domino effect on the supply chain.