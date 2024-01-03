en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Wise Program Uninstaller 3.1.7 Build 261: A New Era in Software Uninstallation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Wise Program Uninstaller 3.1.7 Build 261: A New Era in Software Uninstallation

Unveiling a new chapter in software management, the latest update of Wise Program Uninstaller, version 3.1.7 Build 261, is here to revolutionize how we uninstall programs on Windows systems. This innovative tool, celebrated for its ability to perform comprehensive uninstalls, has been introduced with crucial updates and improvements, widening its appeal among Windows users.

Impeccable Uninstallation

Wise Program Uninstaller, a user-friendly software tool designed for Windows, simplifies the task of software uninstallation. Its distinguishing trait is its ability to eradicate all traces of uninstalled software, including files, folders, and registry entries. The tool goes beyond mere uninstallation, ensuring that your system remains uncluttered and operates at optimal efficiency.

Context Menu Integration & Forced Uninstall

Adding a layer of convenience, Wise Program Uninstaller integrates an option to add ‘Uninstall with Wise Program Uninstaller’ to the right-click context menu. This feature enables users to uninstall software directly from the icon, without the need to open the main program. Catering to those tricky situations where programs are stubborn or have a broken uninstaller, the ‘Forced Uninstall’ option comes to the rescue. By performing a thorough scan of the system, it ensures the deletion of all associated files and registries.

Intuitive Interface & Sorting Options

The software stands out with its intuitive and modern interface, facilitating easy navigation for users. It allows users to sort applications by name, size, date, and review, or to search for software directly by name. By providing such flexible sorting options, Wise Program Uninstaller enhances user control over their system’s software management.

Latest Version: What’s New?

The latest version, Wise Program Uninstaller 3.1.7 Build 261, unveils several changes. It no longer prompts users to create a system restore point during Safe Uninstall, streamlining the uninstallation process. Additionally, it can now display items that failed to be deleted, providing users with a comprehensive view of the uninstallation results. The update also includes minor bug fixes and GUI improvements. However, it’s important to note that the installation file for this version no longer supports Windows XP. Users of that operating system are advised to download the portable version instead.

0
Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
1 min ago
Kelp Forests: Unsung Heroes of Beach Ecosystems
A groundbreaking study, recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, has shed light on the profound interconnection between the kelp forests of the Santa Barbara Channel and the nearby sandy beaches. The research, spearheaded by Jonathan Walter of the University of California, Davis, and its Center for Watershed Sciences, in collaboration
Kelp Forests: Unsung Heroes of Beach Ecosystems
Nintendo's Switch 2: An Iterative Evolution with Possible Price Hikes?
4 mins ago
Nintendo's Switch 2: An Iterative Evolution with Possible Price Hikes?
Discovery of AFPKs: Advancing Understanding of Animal Metabolism and Evolution
4 mins ago
Discovery of AFPKs: Advancing Understanding of Animal Metabolism and Evolution
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
1 min ago
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
Unveiling the Unique Feeding Mechanism of Surgeonfish Acanthurus leucosternon
3 mins ago
Unveiling the Unique Feeding Mechanism of Surgeonfish Acanthurus leucosternon
LG Unveils 2024 OLED TV Lineup with Advanced AI Processor Ahead of CES
4 mins ago
LG Unveils 2024 OLED TV Lineup with Advanced AI Processor Ahead of CES
Latest Headlines
World News
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
24 seconds
Connecticut House Fire Claims Lives of Four Children: A Community Mourns and Rallies
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
27 seconds
Connecticut's Lynda Bluestein to Be First Non-Resident to Access Vermont's Medical Aid in Dying Law
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
55 seconds
California Leaders Launch Proposition 1 Campaign for Mental Health Services Expansion
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
1 min
Carmel City Councilmembers Propose to Shift Authority over Park Impact Fee Waivers
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
1 min
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
1 min
K2 Medical Research, Magruder Eye Institute, RetiSpec Collaborate on AI-Driven Clinical Trial Pre-Screening
Trump to Remain on Virginia Ballots: A Reflective Verdict on State Politics
2 mins
Trump to Remain on Virginia Ballots: A Reflective Verdict on State Politics
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
2 mins
UFC Heavyweight Jailton Almeida Steps Outside Octagon for Social Inclusion
Faraz-ur-Rehman: A Business Leader's Foray into Politics
2 mins
Faraz-ur-Rehman: A Business Leader's Foray into Politics
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
21 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
1 hour
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
1 hour
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app