Wise Program Uninstaller 3.1.7 Build 261: A New Era in Software Uninstallation

Unveiling a new chapter in software management, the latest update of Wise Program Uninstaller, version 3.1.7 Build 261, is here to revolutionize how we uninstall programs on Windows systems. This innovative tool, celebrated for its ability to perform comprehensive uninstalls, has been introduced with crucial updates and improvements, widening its appeal among Windows users.

Impeccable Uninstallation

Wise Program Uninstaller, a user-friendly software tool designed for Windows, simplifies the task of software uninstallation. Its distinguishing trait is its ability to eradicate all traces of uninstalled software, including files, folders, and registry entries. The tool goes beyond mere uninstallation, ensuring that your system remains uncluttered and operates at optimal efficiency.

Context Menu Integration & Forced Uninstall

Adding a layer of convenience, Wise Program Uninstaller integrates an option to add ‘Uninstall with Wise Program Uninstaller’ to the right-click context menu. This feature enables users to uninstall software directly from the icon, without the need to open the main program. Catering to those tricky situations where programs are stubborn or have a broken uninstaller, the ‘Forced Uninstall’ option comes to the rescue. By performing a thorough scan of the system, it ensures the deletion of all associated files and registries.

Intuitive Interface & Sorting Options

The software stands out with its intuitive and modern interface, facilitating easy navigation for users. It allows users to sort applications by name, size, date, and review, or to search for software directly by name. By providing such flexible sorting options, Wise Program Uninstaller enhances user control over their system’s software management.

Latest Version: What’s New?

The latest version, Wise Program Uninstaller 3.1.7 Build 261, unveils several changes. It no longer prompts users to create a system restore point during Safe Uninstall, streamlining the uninstallation process. Additionally, it can now display items that failed to be deleted, providing users with a comprehensive view of the uninstallation results. The update also includes minor bug fixes and GUI improvements. However, it’s important to note that the installation file for this version no longer supports Windows XP. Users of that operating system are advised to download the portable version instead.