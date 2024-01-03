WiSA Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Audio Sync Feature for Mobile Devices at CES 2024

WiSA Technologies, Inc., a frontrunner in the wireless audio technology industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature in their WiSA E product. This innovation allows users to enjoy fully synchronized audio playback on WiSA E-enabled speakers while simultaneously streaming video content on their mobile devices. The company plans to showcase this new feature at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, highlighting its compatibility with popular Android devices from tech giants Google and Samsung.

Meeting Consumer Demand for High-Quality Audio

In a market where consumers increasingly demand high-quality audio from their mobile devices, traditional options have often fallen short. Tony Parker, the Vice President of WiSA Technologies, underscored this market gap. With the introduction of WiSA E and its Connect intelligent network software, users can now easily identify and group WiSA E-enabled devices and speakers across multiple rooms. This facilitates seamless audio source switching from televisions to mobile devices, ensuring a consistently immersive audio experience.

A Leap Forward in Audio Technology

WiSA E’s versatility extends beyond mere convenience. It promises a fully immersive audio experience from both televisions and mobile devices, without the limitations of internal speakers or the lower quality often associated with Bluetooth devices. By bridging the gap between video streaming and high-quality audio playback, WiSA E is set to revolutionize the way we consume media.

Collaborating for a Wireless Future

WiSA Technologies is not alone in this endeavor. The company collaborates with major Consumer Electronics (CE) brands and is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA). The association aims to standardize wireless audio interoperability, paving the way for a future where high-quality audio is accessible to all. With its headquarters in Beaverton, OR, and a global sales team, WiSA Technologies is well-positioned to lead this wireless audio revolution.