en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

WiSA Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Audio Sync Feature for Mobile Devices at CES 2024

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
WiSA Technologies Unveils Revolutionary Audio Sync Feature for Mobile Devices at CES 2024

WiSA Technologies, Inc., a frontrunner in the wireless audio technology industry, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature in their WiSA E product. This innovation allows users to enjoy fully synchronized audio playback on WiSA E-enabled speakers while simultaneously streaming video content on their mobile devices. The company plans to showcase this new feature at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, highlighting its compatibility with popular Android devices from tech giants Google and Samsung.

Meeting Consumer Demand for High-Quality Audio

In a market where consumers increasingly demand high-quality audio from their mobile devices, traditional options have often fallen short. Tony Parker, the Vice President of WiSA Technologies, underscored this market gap. With the introduction of WiSA E and its Connect intelligent network software, users can now easily identify and group WiSA E-enabled devices and speakers across multiple rooms. This facilitates seamless audio source switching from televisions to mobile devices, ensuring a consistently immersive audio experience.

A Leap Forward in Audio Technology

WiSA E’s versatility extends beyond mere convenience. It promises a fully immersive audio experience from both televisions and mobile devices, without the limitations of internal speakers or the lower quality often associated with Bluetooth devices. By bridging the gap between video streaming and high-quality audio playback, WiSA E is set to revolutionize the way we consume media.

Collaborating for a Wireless Future

WiSA Technologies is not alone in this endeavor. The company collaborates with major Consumer Electronics (CE) brands and is a founding member of the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association (WiSA). The association aims to standardize wireless audio interoperability, paving the way for a future where high-quality audio is accessible to all. With its headquarters in Beaverton, OR, and a global sales team, WiSA Technologies is well-positioned to lead this wireless audio revolution.

0
Tech United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MaxCyte Inc Partners with Lion TCR to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapies

By Waqas Arain

Internxt Shakes Up Cloud Storage Market with Exclusive Lifetime Subscription Offer

By Nimrah Khatoon

Amber-Encased Aphid Unearthed with Dinosaur Jawbone in Groundbreaking Fossil Find

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Atlantic Equatorial Water: A New Water Mass Discovered in the Atlantic Ocean

By Safak Costu

Interstellar Soiree: A Grand Celebration of AI and Tech Innovations ...
@AI & ML · 3 mins
Interstellar Soiree: A Grand Celebration of AI and Tech Innovations ...
heart comment 0
Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives

By Safak Costu

Vernal Biosciences Bolsters Leadership Team with Experienced Executives
Dua Lipa’s India Vacation Spotlights the Iconic Mahindra Thar

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dua Lipa's India Vacation Spotlights the Iconic Mahindra Thar
OKX Integrates Jones DAO with its Wallet, Enhances Compliance Measures

By Hadeel Hashem

OKX Integrates Jones DAO with its Wallet, Enhances Compliance Measures
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research

By BNN Correspondents

BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
32 seconds
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
48 seconds
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
1 min
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
1 min
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
1 min
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
1 min
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
1 min
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
2 mins
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
2 mins
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
17 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
31 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app