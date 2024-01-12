en English
Wipro’s CTO Subha Tatavarti Pioneers Digital Transformation with DICE ID and AI Adoption

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Wipro’s Chief Technology Officer, Subha Tatavarti, has been a catalyst for the company’s digital transformation, making strides in the tech landscape with her dynamic leadership and forward-thinking initiatives. A standout example is the development of DICE ID under Wipro’s innovation division, Lab45. This Blockchain-based digital identification and credential verification system has revolutionized the way users manage their personal data.

Unlocking New Horizons with DICE ID

DICE ID simplifies digital identification, enabling users to wield better control over their personal information. They can decide what data to share, using their encrypted identity wallet, thus enhancing the security and privacy of online interactions. This innovative platform isn’t confined to a single sector; its applications are wide-ranging, encompassing sectors like ed-tech, fintech, health-tech, and government services. It’s also carving out a niche in the burgeoning field of metaverse communities, offering a secure and reliable identification system.

India’s Edge in AI Adoption

Tatavarti, with her deep-seated understanding of the tech world, also underscores India’s unique position in AI adoption. She attributes this advantage to India’s young and tech-savvy population, which is open to embracing innovative technologies. As part of Wipro’s ambitious tech strategies, the company has been focusing on General AI (GenAI) for over two years. Contrary to popular perception, Tatavarti believes that GenAI is not a threat to job security. Instead, it’s a powerful tool that can boost productivity across various sectors.

Guidance for Fellow CTOs

Sharing her insights, Tatavarti advises other CTOs to integrate AI into their business’s core components. She encourages them to use technology creatively to solve pertinent business problems. By doing so, they can leverage AI’s transformative potential to innovate and grow their organizations.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

