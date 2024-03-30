Wipro and IISc Launch MTech in AI for Employees: Pioneering Future Tech Education

Wipro, in a landmark collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), announced on Thursday its plan to offer an advanced Master's in Technology (MTech) course in Artificial Intelligence (AI) exclusively to its employees. This initiative, part of Wipro's Work Integrated Learning Programs (WILP), aims to equip selected employees with cutting-edge skills in AI, Machine Learning (ML), Data Science, and Business Analytics.

Advertisment

Strategic Collaboration for Future Readiness

The partnership between Wipro and IISc represents a strategic effort to prepare the workforce for the rapidly evolving technological landscape. Sanjeev Jain, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Business Operations at Wipro Limited, emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating that it positions Wipro as a pioneer in offering advanced education to employees. The program promises access to IISc's esteemed faculty, online resources, and mentorship from Wipro's seasoned professionals, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.

Curriculum and Admission Process

Advertisment

The curriculum for the MTech program is meticulously designed to mirror the high standards of IISc's full-time courses, with a focus on foundational and practical aspects of AI and Data Science. Rajesh Sundaresan, Dean, Division of EECS at IISc, highlighted the program's alignment with the needs of working professionals. Admission to this elite program is contingent upon clearing entrance tests and evaluations set by the IISc, ensuring that only highly capable employees embark on this educational journey.

Anticipating Impact on Industry and Innovation

This collaboration is not just a leap towards advanced education for Wipro's employees but also a significant step forward in fostering innovation within the industry. By enabling access to high-quality education and research, Wipro and IISc are laying the groundwork for future breakthroughs in AI and related fields. As these employees return to their roles, armed with newfound knowledge and skills, the potential for delivering stronger business outcomes and driving technological advancement is immense.

As this initiative unfolds, the industry will keenly watch the ripple effects of this collaboration on technology innovation and workforce development. With the power of AI and Data Science at their fingertips, Wipro's employees are set to become pivotal players in shaping the future of technology.