Wing Bank and SDF Invest $80K in Tech Training for Cambodian Youth with SabaiCode, Aditi

Wing Bank (Cambodia) Plc and the Skills Development Fund (SDF) have embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to boost Cambodia's tech sector by investing nearly $80,000 in tech education for underprivileged Cambodian youth. This strategic collaboration with SabaiCode and Aditi Academy is poised to significantly impact the nation's digital landscape by providing vital tech skills and employment opportunities.

Empowering Future Generations

"We are excited to join hands with relevant partners to equip Cambodian youth with the tech skills needed to thrive in today's economy," said Han Peng Kwang, CEO of Wing Bank. The initiative underscores a collective effort to foster a skilled workforce, propelling Cambodia towards its ambitious goal of becoming an Upper Middle-Income Country by 2030. SabaiCode's Full Stack Web Development Bootcamp and Aditi Academy's comprehensive tech education programs serve as the cornerstone of this initiative, promising a brighter future for participants and the country's tech industry at large.

Creating Pathways to Success

"This collaboration provides equal opportunities for all Cambodian youth, regardless of their background. By investing in their tech skills, we are investing in our country's future," highlighted Sokkim Ky, CEO of SDF. The partnership not only aims to bridge the educational gap but also to pave the way for successful graduates to secure career opportunities within Wing Bank and other tech enterprises, thereby ensuring a seamless transition from education to employment.

Fueling Cambodia's Digital Transformation

With a 30 per cent annual growth rate for ICT-related jobs forecasted, the need for skilled professionals in software development, e-marketing, and web development has never been more critical. "At SabaiCode, we are dedicated to creating educational pathways that empower students with in-demand tech skills," said Sareuon Soum, Director and Co-founder of SabaiCode. Similarly, Omouy Heang, CEO of ADITI Academy, expressed enthusiasm about contributing to Cambodia's tech talent pool and establishing a Cambodian Tech Talent Hub in Asia. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Cambodia's journey towards digital transformation and economic empowerment.