Will 'Pentiment' Find Its Way to PS5? Gamers Await Microsoft's Big Announcement

As we step into the second month of 2024, the gaming world is abuzz with speculations and intrigue. The center of attention - the potential release of Pentiment, a game developed by Obsidian Entertainment, on PlayStation 5 (PS5). Released for PC and Xbox in November 2022, Pentiment has garnered widespread acclaim and has been a subject of interest for the PS5 community. However, as of now, there are no confirmed plans for the game's release on PS5.

Advertisment

Microsoft's Big Move?

Adding fuel to the fire of speculations are rumors about Microsoft, the tech giant that owns Obsidian Entertainment, contemplating a strategy change. Known for its tradition of keeping Xbox exclusive games within its ecosystem, Microsoft might potentially break this pattern by releasing some major exclusives on PlayStation 5 and other competing platforms. Titles like Starfield, Indiana Jones: The Great Circle, and HI-FI Rush from Tango Gameworks and Bethesda are being mentioned as potential releases for PS5.

Implications of The Strategy Shift

Advertisment

If Microsoft decides to go ahead with this unprecedented move, it could mark a significant departure from the company's established gaming strategy. The potential multi-platform releases could make Xbox consoles less appealing, risking reduced support from third party developers. However, on the flip side, it could also provide an opportunity for gamers across platforms to experience the unique offerings from Microsoft's gaming portfolio.

Waiting for The Official Word

While these potential releases are yet to be officially confirmed, the mere consideration has ignited discussions among gamers and industry observers. In response to the growing rumors and uncertainties, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer has acknowledged the concerns and revealed plans for a business update event. The gaming community now eagerly awaits this event, hoping for clarity on Microsoft's future plans for Xbox, which might include news about Pentiment's release on PS5.