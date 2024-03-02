Why Your Next Monitor Should Feature a Game-Changing KVM Switch

It's easy to get fixated on image quality when searching for a new monitor, yet a crucial feature often goes unnoticed. Over recent years, the inclusion of KVM switches in monitors has emerged as a pivotal enhancement for users operating multiple devices. This development signifies a shift in how peripherals interact with diverse computing environments, making it a noteworthy consideration for your next purchase.

What exactly is a KVM?

KVM stands for keyboard, video, and mouse. Historically, KVM switches were external devices allowing peripherals to connect to multiple PCs via a single monitor. Nowadays, these switches are integrated directly into monitors, offering a seamless experience for users. The transition to monitors with built-in KVM switches, such as the Asus ROG Swift PG32UCDM and the Dell UltraSharp 34, can be attributed to the adoption of USB-C technology. This innovation simplifies connections by consolidating data and power transfer into a single cable, thereby decluttering workspaces and enhancing usability.

How I use a KVM switch

The utility of a KVM switch became apparent when I began utilizing it with my Steam Deck. The ability to charge the handheld device through USB-C power delivery while simultaneously using a keyboard and mouse across different systems epitomizes the convenience offered by KVM switches. This setup is not only beneficial for gaming but also extends to work scenarios where a single set of peripherals is shared between a desktop and a laptop, irrespective of their operating systems. The key advantage here is the drastic reduction in cable management, allowing for a cleaner and more efficient workspace.

Your next monitor needs a KVM switch

While often overlooked, KVM switches represent a significant upgrade for anyone looking to enhance their computing setup. The growing prevalence of USB-C as a standard for data and power transfer has facilitated the integration of KVM switches into monitors, making this feature more accessible. Although currently more common in mid-range to high-end models, there is a clear trend towards the universal adoption of KVM switches in monitors. As the market evolves, we can anticipate this functionality becoming a staple in display technology, offering users unprecedented flexibility and convenience in their digital interactions.