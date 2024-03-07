Wheelcorp EV Launches Flagship Smart Showroom in Setia Alam with Cutting-Edge Facilities

Wheelcorp EV has elevated its presence in the electric vehicle market by inaugurating its new smart showroom in Setia Alam, a strategic move that underscores its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The dealership principle, Alvin Liew, emphasized the importance of this milestone in providing an unparalleled experience for smart vehicle enthusiasts. Located in the heart of Shah Alam, the showroom is a beacon for futuristic automotive retailing.

State-of-the-Art Design and Facilities

The newly opened showroom spans an impressive 800 square meters, featuring a contemporary design that reflects the brand's forward-thinking ethos. Customers are welcomed into a premium ambiance, where they can explore various variants of smart vehicles. The facility is not just about aesthetics; it is equipped with two 150 kW DC chargers, ensuring that customers can easily charge their electric vehicles. This feature addresses the growing need for accessible charging stations, making smart Setia Alam a pivotal point in the EV landscape.

Comprehensive Aftersales Support

Understanding the importance of aftersales service, smart Setia Alam has dedicated four work bays for routine maintenance and specialized repairs. This commitment to service excellence ensures that customers receive prompt and efficient care for their vehicles. The dealership's focus on providing a holistic customer experience extends beyond sales, affirming its position as a full-service EV destination.

A Vision for the Future

Liew's vision for smart Setia Alam is clear: to be at the forefront of the EV revolution, providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to both existing and future smart owners. The showroom's strategic location at No. 1, Jalan Setia Murni U13/AH, Seksyen U13, and its extended operational hours cater to a wide audience, promising convenience and accessibility. As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, smart Setia Alam's launch is a testament to Wheelcorp EV's dedication to shaping the future of mobility.

The opening of smart Setia Alam represents not just a significant milestone for Wheelcorp EV but also for the electric vehicle industry in Malaysia. By blending cutting-edge design with customer-centric services and advanced charging infrastructure, the showroom sets a new benchmark for automotive retail. It invites customers into the future of transportation, where innovation, sustainability, and satisfaction drive the journey forward.