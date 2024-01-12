WhatsApp Unveils In-App Sticker Maker for iOS Users

In a move to enhance user experience, WhatsApp has introduced an innovative feature that allows iOS users to craft, modify, and share their personalized stickers within the app. The integration of this feature within the app itself eliminates the need for users to import images from their photo gallery or resort to third-party applications.

Transform Photos into Stickers

The new feature equips users with the power to transform their photos into stickers, thereby adding a personal touch to their conversation. This process can be initiated by heading to the sticker tray, selecting ‘create sticker,’ and choosing a preferred photo to customize. WhatsApp’s robust suite of built-in editing tools, including options for text, drawing, and adding other stickers, further amplifies the degree of personalization.

Modify Existing Stickers

Moreover, the feature also extends the liberty to modify existing stickers. Users can do so by long-pressing the sticker and selecting ‘edit sticker,’ paving the way for endless possibilities in terms of creativity. The custom stickers, once sent, are automatically saved in the user’s sticker tray for future use, ensuring convenience.

Availability and Future Plans

The sticker maker feature, which is already operational on WhatsApp Web, is gradually being rolled out on iOS version 17 and above. However, the availability of this feature for Android users has not been disclosed yet. In addition to the new sticker maker, WhatsApp also provides the functionality to pin messages in both individual and group chats, further enhancing user interaction.