WhatsApp Tests In-App Sticker Editor: A Leap Toward Message Personalization

WhatsApp is embarking on a new journey to transform the way users interact with stickers on its platform. The popular messaging app is rolling out a feature that empowers users to design and modify their stickers without leaving the app. This key development was spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for iOS version 24.1.10.72, revealing a commitment to simplifying user interactions and enhancing the personalization of messages.

The Dawn of In-App Sticker Creation

WhatsApp is currently testing an innovative feature—devised to introduce an in-app sticker editor. This function, currently accessible to a select group of beta testers, is expected to be expanded to more users in the forthcoming weeks. The new sticker editor allows users to manipulate existing stickers or create entirely new ones using their images. Notably, it includes a feature that seamlessly removes backgrounds from images, providing a smooth, streamlined experience for sticker customization.

Reducing Dependence on Third-Party Apps

The introduction of this in-app sticker editor is a strategic move by WhatsApp to diminish the reliance on external applications. Users often resort to third-party apps to customize their stickers, a process that often involves dealing with unwanted advertisements and less integrated user experiences. However, with this new feature, users can enjoy a more integrated and convenient process, fostering a more personalized messaging experience.

An Upcoming Aesthetic Update

Apart from the sticker editor, WhatsApp is also brewing an aesthetic update for its iOS app. The latest beta version of the app, 24.1.10.70, showcases a new theme feature that offers users an array of five different theme colors, further personalizing the app’s look and feel. This development underscores WhatsApp’s dedication to enhancing user-centric experiences and its potential to revolutionize personalized messaging.