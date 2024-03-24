WhatsApp Revolutionizes Image Editing with Upcoming AI-Powered Features

Ever since ChatGPT was unveiled for the public, more and more companies are trying to use the power of AI for their benefit. Various platforms are reportedly working on AI features that will enhance users' experience and Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of them. The instant messaging platform, as per reports, is working on a feature set to revolutionise image editing using AI technology. This upcoming feature is expected to grant users the power to enhance their images with various adjustments, including background modifications, restyling elements, and image size expansion, all thanks to artificial intelligence.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the latest beta update for Android (version 2.24.7.13) includes foundational code for the AI-driven image editor. However, this feature is still under development and hasn't been made available for testing by beta program participants.

A sneak peek provided by WABetaInfo reveals an initial version of the feature within WhatsApp's image-sending interface for Android. An identifiable green icon near the HD icon presents users with selectable options like Backdrop, Restyle, and Expand, each promising unique editing capabilities, although specific details on their functions remain undisclosed.

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on other features aimed at improving user experience. Yet another feature that is in the works might enable users to directly interact with the Meta AI service through the search bar, further enhancing WhatsApp's AI-driven capabilities and expanding its potential for user assistance and interaction.

It's worth noting that both features are still in development and not yet available for testing, even with the latest app update. They are currently undergoing refinement and will initially be accessible to beta testers before rolling out to all users. Additionally, these features are expected to be introduced to iOS users to ensure feature parity across both mobile platforms.

Speaking of features for Android users, it was recently reported that WhatsApp might soon let them convert voice notes into text so that you can read what's there in the voice note without having to play it. The feature was launched for iOS users initially, and now Android users might get access to it soon.

A previous WA Beta Info report had said that WhatsApp has introduced a feature that helps users convert voice messages into text, thus providing an alternative means of communication for people who may face challenges with audio playback or prefer text-based interactions. The report added that following the feature's success in its implementation on iOS, WhatsApp had commenced testing the same functionality for Android users.

The report also added that the feature is currently in the testing phase and is available to a limited number of beta users. WhatsApp, however, aims to roll out the feature to more users soon.