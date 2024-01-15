en English
Africa

Web3 Adoption in Africa: Challenges, Progress, and Predictions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
The advent of Web 3.0 technologies, including blockchain and decentralized applications, has brought forth a unique set of challenges for regulatory bodies worldwide. Given their decentralized nature, these technologies have the potential to be exploited for illicit activities such as money laundering, fraud, and tax evasion. This has resulted in a cautious, and sometimes restrictive, approach from regulators. The issue is particularly prominent in Africa, where regulatory uncertainties significantly hinder the adoption of Web3 technologies. The lack of clear regulations fuels hesitation among prospective users and investors, stalling progress.

Blockchain Funding and Partnerships on the Rise

Despite the prevailing challenges, there has been a notable increase in blockchain funding within African nations like Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. Strategic partnerships are also cropping up, such as the one between Coinbase and Yellow Card, which aims to broaden cryptocurrency accessibility across the continent.

Boosting Digital Literacy and Education

One of the underlying issues slowing the adoption of Web3 technologies in Africa is the lack of education and digital literacy. To address this, initiatives such as the collaboration between Cartesi and Web3bridge for a masterclass in Nigeria are being rolled out. These initiatives aim to elevate developers’ skills, preparing them for the emerging digital landscape.

Predicting a Web3 Boom

Jathin Jagannath, a representative from Cartesi, foresees a Web3 boom in Africa by 2024. He attributes this to the younger demographic and the region’s volatile currencies. The broad adoption of Web3 could revolutionize financial engagement and cross-border trade in the continent. However, the decentralized and borderless nature of Web 3.0 transactions also poses challenges for law enforcement in tracking unlawful activities and for taxation authorities in monitoring and taxing these transactions. This prompts regulators to intervene to protect consumers and maintain financial stability.

Africa Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

