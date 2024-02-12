Waterworld Resort Embraces Solar Energy in £13m Expansion

In Staffordshire, a watery oasis has transformed into a beacon of renewable energy. Waterworld, the popular leisure resort, is wrapping up a £13m expansion project, focusing on an ambitious energy initiative to curb costs and lessen environmental impact.

A Solar-Powered Splash

The resort's commitment to clean energy is evident in its latest endeavor: the installation of thousands of solar panels across unused roof spaces in its Stoke-on-Trent and Newcastle-under-Lyme locations. This solar panel array is projected to generate approximately 1 million kilowatt/hours of renewable energy annually, enough to power 90 homes for an entire year or offset CO2 emissions equivalent to consuming 80,000 gallons of petrol.

A Cost-Effective and Environmentally Responsible Future

For Waterworld, the initiative's significance goes beyond simply reducing costs. As Chief Operating Officer Wayne Goodall explains, "This initiative will make energy supplies not only more cost-effective but will also significantly decrease our carbon footprint."

For a leisure resort like Waterworld, energy consumption is a crucial factor for business survival. The new solar panel installation will make a significant dent in the resort's energy bills, ensuring they can continue to provide memorable experiences for visitors.

A Ripple Effect of Hope

Waterworld's transition to solar energy doesn't just benefit the resort. By reducing its reliance on traditional energy sources, the resort helps alleviate the strain on the national power grid and contributes to a cleaner environment.

The impact of Waterworld's decision extends beyond its local community. The resort serves as an inspiring example for other businesses to follow suit, demonstrating that investing in renewable energy sources is not only a responsible choice but also a financially sound one.

As Waterworld completes its £13m expansion, it's clear that the resort is more than just a place for fun and relaxation. With its new solar panel installation, Waterworld has become a symbol of hope and environmental responsibility, proving that even the most unexpected places can play a part in creating a greener future.

