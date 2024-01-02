Waterfall Network Launches Testnet 8, Bolsters Transaction Capacity

In an announcement made today, Waterfall Network, a pioneering layer 1 blockchain that employs Directed Acyclic Graphs (DAG) for its proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, has unveiled the launch of Testnet 8. This latest addition to the protocol incorporates a series of enhancements and bug rectifications, enabling the network to process more than 10,000 transactions per second.

Optimizations and Fixes in Testnet 8

Key improvements introduced with Testnet 8 include the implementation of parallel synchronization processes that are now significantly quicker, a more proficient method for identifying new peers, and the deployment of automatically unlocked validators. The enhancements are not limited to these. The dependability of the network’s optimistic consensus has also been bolstered. Additionally, advancements have been made in the creation of randomness, in assessing gas estimates for transactions, and in optimizing storage utilization.

Implications for the Crypto World

These developments signify a substantial stride in the performance and stability of the Waterfall Network. It showcases the network’s preparedness for more robust operations, emphasizing its commitment to providing a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution. The ability to handle over 10,000 transactions per second is a testament to its potential to accommodate large-scale operations, a feature that is bound to attract interest from various stakeholders in the crypto world.

What’s Next for Waterfall Network?

As the blockchain landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace, Waterfall Network’s enhancements serve as a clear indication of its intention to stay at the forefront of this technological revolution. With the launch of Testnet 8, the future looks promising for this blockchain network, and it will be interesting to observe how these updates translate into real-world applications and their impact on the broader crypto and blockchain ecosystem.