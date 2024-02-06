Wartsilä and Irish Naval Service Enter Five-Year Optimized Maintenance Agreement

Technology company Wartsilä, renowned for its expertise in marine and energy solutions, has forged a five-year Optimized Maintenance Agreement with the Irish Naval Service. This landmark contract is set to bolster the operational reliability and cost predictability of four Irish Naval Service offshore patrol vessels (OPVs).

Trust in Wartsilä's Expertise

Lieutenant Commander Cian O'Mearain of the Irish Naval Service lauded the partnership, expressing confidence in Wartsilä's capabilities and the anticipated enhancements in efficiency and environmental performance of the vessels. The agreement encompasses comprehensive maintenance planning and round-the-clock remote operational support. A key component of the deal is Wartsilä's Expert Insight—a digital predictive maintenance service that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor equipment and systems in real time.

Proactive Monitoring and Support

Specialists stationed at Wartsilä's Expertise Centers will supervise the equipment, offering proactive advice. The coverage under the agreement is extensive, spanning engines, propulsion machinery, shaft seals, and even includes crew training, a technical advisor, and provision of all scheduled maintenance spare parts. With this support, Wartsilä maintains that it will significantly cut down on unplanned downtime and tackle the majority of issues remotely.

A Sustainable Approach to Maintenance

Lee Martindale, General Manager - Sales at Wartsilä, underscored that Optimized Maintenance Agreements play a pivotal role in Wartsilä's lifecycle support strategy. This approach provides customers with a 'one-stop-shop' for maintenance services while minimizing environmental impact. The four OPVs included in the agreement are outfitted with Wartsilä 26 engines, Wartsilä controllable pitch propellers, gearboxes, and Enviroguard and Floodguard shaft seals.