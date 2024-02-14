Warpath: Mantic Games' New Epic-Scale Miniatures Game Redefines the Genre

Mantic Games, a British game company renowned for its fantasy miniatures wargame Kings of War, is shaking up the world of epic-scale miniatures games with its latest Kickstarter campaign. Warpath, a game of big battles between massive armies of tiny models, takes inspiration from classic wargames of the '90s and aims to compete with the likes of Games Workshop's Legions Imperialis.

A Blast from the Past

In a nostalgic nod to the golden era of epic-scale wargaming, Mantic Games' Warpath transports players to vast battlefields, where tiny robots and tanks clash in strategic combat. With battles unfolding on four-foot-by-six-foot game boards, players will command hundreds of infantry units in a captivating display of military might.

Rules Redefined

Developed with the help of Alessio Cavatore, a seasoned veteran of Games Workshop, Warpath's ruleset raises the bar for epic-scale miniatures games. The game offers a more sophisticated experience than its competitors, with a focus on simulating command and control and introducing an innovative line-of-sight system.

A Multitude of Factions

At launch, Warpath will feature four distinct factions, each with its own unique characteristics and strategies. Players can choose to command the Enforcers, Plague, Forge Fathers, or Asterians, with the promise of more factions to be unlocked through stretch goals. Each faction will have its own boxed army, containing 160 hard plastic miniatures and various extras.

The crowdfunding campaign for Warpath has already garnered significant attention, with pledges starting at a modest $59 for a starter army. The game's miniatures, vehicles, and terrain are designed to enhance the overall gaming experience, offering players the chance to engage in massive, immersive battles.

As the lines between technology and humanity continue to blur, games like Warpath offer an engaging and thought-provoking look at the future of warfare. With its innovative gameplay mechanics and detailed miniatures, Warpath is set to make a lasting impact on the world of epic-scale miniatures games.

In summary: Mantic Games' Warpath brings a fresh take on epic-scale miniatures games, drawing inspiration from classic wargames while introducing modern, sophisticated rules. With its focus on command and control, engaging gameplay, and high-quality miniatures, Warpath is poised to captivate players and redefine the genre.