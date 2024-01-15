War and Market Correction: Challenges and Anticipated Recovery in Israeli Tech Industry

In her speech at the Calcalist’s Tech TLV conference, Maya Eisen Zafrir, CEO of LeumiTech, addressed the challenges and shifts in the Israeli tech industry. The conference, held in partnership with Bank Leumi and PAPAYA, became a platform for discussing the impact of war on the Israeli economy, particularly its tech sector.

Investment Decline in Israeli Tech Industry

According to a joint report by LeumiTech and IVC, the Israeli tech industry saw a significant decline in investment volumes in 2023, with a 50% decrease compared to previous years. This downturn has brought investment levels back to those seen in 2018-2019. Zafrir noted that the years 2021-2022 were extraordinary, characterized by very high investment levels and generous valuations.

While the industry anticipated a market correction, the intensity of the decline was unexpected. Zafrir emphasized the importance of preparing for global recovery and ensuring that Israeli high-tech could successfully navigate through the crisis.

Potential Recovery in 2023

Despite a decline in 2022, a report by Startup Nation Central expects private funds for Israeli tech in 2023 to reach nearly $10 billion. Public funding has also remained high at $1.9 billion, with health tech doubling its public funding. Foreign investors have remained pivotal contributors, with their participation in funding rounds rising.

The report indicates that cybersecurity remained the highest privately funded sector, with funding of $1.9 billion. There is optimism that Israel will overcome its current challenges, and 88 percent of Israeli tech is planning to expand activity in Israel.

Impact of War on Israeli Economy

The Israeli cabinet is having discussions to approve an amended 2024 budget to account for increased spending on the country’s war with Hamas. The war has necessitated billions of shekels in extra finance to fund the military, compensate reservists, and aid those affected by the attacks. The budget has become political and controversial, with disagreements over payments to ultra-Orthodox and far-right-wing pro-settler parties.

The deficit target in the 2024 budget was raised to 6.6% of GDP, and the war is estimated to lower economic growth by 1.1 percentage points to around 1.6%. The fiscal impact of the war is estimated at 150 billion shekels in 2023-24.