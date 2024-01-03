en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Walter Tools Launches Multi-Tasking TC645 Supreme Thread Milling Cutter

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Walter Tools Launches Multi-Tasking TC645 Supreme Thread Milling Cutter

Walter Tools, a renowned tool manufacturer, has announced the launch of its innovative TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter. This cutting-edge tool is designed to simplify the machining process by consolidating core-hole drilling, chamfering, and threading into one operation, courtesy of the tool’s face milling geometry.

Revolutionizing Milling with a Multi-Tasking Tool

The TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter employs helical interpolation for the creation of core holes and threads. The tool is also equipped to chamfer before the initiation of thread milling. What sets it apart is the high-performance coated WB10TJ grade material it is crafted from, making it suitable for machining a range of materials. This includes steel, stainless steel, cast iron, nonferrous metal, super alloys, and titanium alloys.

Enhanced Durability and Performance

Designed to improve durability and performance, the thread mill features a modified cutting geometry that prevents chipping, particularly when working with materials of up to 48 HRC hardness. It also harbors an internal coolant duct for emulsion, which further contributes to its prolonged lifespan. The design allows the creation of both blind-hole and through-hole threads with projection lengths of 2 to 2.5 times the depth.

Compliance and Future Variations

The TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter is available in various dimensions, adhering to the DIN 6535 HA standard for shanks. Walter Tools has also announced plans to release more versions of this versatile tool in the near future. This development follows closely on the heels of ISCAR’s introduction of the TOR6MILL, a new family of multifunction cutters with four different insert geometries, aimed at several industries including die & mold, turbine blade, and general engineering.

0
Tech
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
1 min ago
Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from Career Planning Expert Jessica Wentzel
Jessica Wentzel, a career planning expert from Rollins College, has a message for those venturing into the job market: Don’t be afraid to explore new career opportunities. Despite a dip in job postings in late 2023, she encourages job seekers to remain optimistic, highlighting the potential for an upturn in 2024. Embrace the Tools and
Navigating the Job Market in 2024: Insights from Career Planning Expert Jessica Wentzel
Nanotechnology: The New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques
2 mins ago
Nanotechnology: The New Frontier in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins ago
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
1 min ago
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
2 mins ago
AI, Big Data, and Soil Health Monitoring: An Interview with Professor Mogens H. Greve
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
2 mins ago
Toyota Motor North America Reports Significant Increase in U.S. Vehicle Sales for 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
59 seconds
Bolton Wanderers' High Ticket Prices Evoke Discontent Among Fans
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
1 min
Semaglutide: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Obesity, Diabetes, and Cardiovascular Disease
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
1 min
Plastic Surgeon Faces Lawsuit for Alleged Malpractice While Intoxicated
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
1 min
Self-Care in Business: A Necessity, Not a Luxury
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
2 mins
Generative AI and Health IT to Dominate Healthcare Private Equity Investments in 2024, Predicts Bain & Co.
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
2 mins
University of Liverpool Develops Synthetic Antibiotic Potent Against Superbugs
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
3 mins
Unveiling the Intricacies of Sleep: Personal Struggles, Scientific Insights, and Industry Trends
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
3 mins
Potential Biomarkers for Prolonged Disorders of Consciousness: New Study Sheds Light
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
3 mins
Los Angeles Cancer Network Expands Reach with New Clinic in Orange County
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
59 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app