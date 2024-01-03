Walter Tools Launches Multi-Tasking TC645 Supreme Thread Milling Cutter

Walter Tools, a renowned tool manufacturer, has announced the launch of its innovative TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter. This cutting-edge tool is designed to simplify the machining process by consolidating core-hole drilling, chamfering, and threading into one operation, courtesy of the tool’s face milling geometry.

Revolutionizing Milling with a Multi-Tasking Tool

The TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter employs helical interpolation for the creation of core holes and threads. The tool is also equipped to chamfer before the initiation of thread milling. What sets it apart is the high-performance coated WB10TJ grade material it is crafted from, making it suitable for machining a range of materials. This includes steel, stainless steel, cast iron, nonferrous metal, super alloys, and titanium alloys.

Enhanced Durability and Performance

Designed to improve durability and performance, the thread mill features a modified cutting geometry that prevents chipping, particularly when working with materials of up to 48 HRC hardness. It also harbors an internal coolant duct for emulsion, which further contributes to its prolonged lifespan. The design allows the creation of both blind-hole and through-hole threads with projection lengths of 2 to 2.5 times the depth.

Compliance and Future Variations

The TC645 Supreme thread milling cutter is available in various dimensions, adhering to the DIN 6535 HA standard for shanks. Walter Tools has also announced plans to release more versions of this versatile tool in the near future. This development follows closely on the heels of ISCAR’s introduction of the TOR6MILL, a new family of multifunction cutters with four different insert geometries, aimed at several industries including die & mold, turbine blade, and general engineering.