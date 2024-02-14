WALLIX: Setting the Gold Standard for Ethical Cybersecurity Solutions

In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity, one European player has emerged as a beacon of excellence. WALLIX, a prominent developer of cybersecurity software, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Medal by EthiFinance for its unwavering commitment to ethical and socially responsible practices in the realm of cybersecurity solutions.

WALLIX: A Golden Standard in Cybersecurity

In 2022, WALLIX made headlines by earning a remarkable score of 72/100 from the esteemed ESG Ratings agency, EthiFinance. This impressive feat marked a significant improvement of 13 points in just one year. Furthermore, WALLIX outperformed the sector average by an astounding 25 points, solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

A Stellar Performance Across Categories

WALLIX's exceptional performance extended across multiple categories. In the Information Technologies sector, the Group demonstrated its prowess by ranking among the top contenders. This accomplishment was further amplified by WALLIX's position as a leader among companies with turnover less than €150 million and French companies.

The Fruits of CSR Initiatives

The recognition bestowed upon WALLIX by EthiFinance is a testament to the progress made through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. By prioritizing ethical, social, and governance standards, WALLIX has not only improved its standing in the industry but also cemented its reputation as a trusted provider of cybersecurity solutions.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, WALLIX's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethical and socially responsible practices sets a precedent for others in the industry to follow. With its gold medal from EthiFinance, WALLIX stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when technology and humanity work in harmony to create a safer, more secure digital world.

Key Points: