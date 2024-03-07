Wallbox Partners with Washington State to Boost EV Charging Access in Multifamily Housing

Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with the State of Washington, aiming to expand EV charging infrastructure across multifamily housing units. This initiative, spearheaded by Erik Fogelberg, General Manager of Wallbox North America, underscores a shared commitment to making EV charging more accessible, especially for residents without access to private charging spots. Utilizing Wallbox's innovative Pulsar Pro AC Level 2 chargers, this collaboration seeks to address one of the major barriers to EV adoption.

Revolutionizing EV Charging in Multifamily Residences

The collaboration focuses on deploying Pulsar Pro chargers, Wallbox's latest product tailored for commercial and multifamily residential use in North America. Featuring RFID integration and ISO 15118 readiness, these chargers promise secure, future-proof charging capabilities. The dynamic power sharing feature is a standout, designed to manage a building's power distribution effectively, reducing the need for extensive electrical upgrades. This initiative not only promotes eco-friendly transportation but also represents a significant advance in making EV charging infrastructure more equitable.

Strategic Partnerships for Seamless Installations

For the implementation phase, Wallbox is joining forces with COIL and Resound Energy, a local energy efficiency contractor. Together, they aim to design and install charging solutions at 148 multifamily properties, including 146 managed by Greystar, demonstrating the feasibility and necessity of providing charging access in more challenging environments. This concerted effort highlights the importance of partnerships in overcoming infrastructure challenges, ensuring residents of multifamily units do not miss out on the benefits of electrification.

Spearheading Consumer Education and Adoption

Understanding that hardware installation is just one part of the equation, the project also includes an educational component led by Adopt A Charger. This initiative will focus on informing residents about the chargers and the overall benefits of EV adoption, aiming to boost consumer confidence and uptake of electric vehicles. Through this comprehensive approach, the partnership between Wallbox and the State of Washington sets a precedent for other states to follow, emphasizing the role of education in accelerating the transition to electric mobility.

As this innovative project unfolds, it not only promises to enhance the EV charging landscape in Washington but also serves as a model for other regions grappling with similar challenges. By addressing the needs of multifamily housing residents, Wallbox and its partners are paving the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable future of transportation. This endeavor is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts in driving significant change, ensuring that the benefits of EV adoption are accessible to a broader audience, regardless of their living situation.