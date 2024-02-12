WakeCap Unveils VerifyTime: Transforming Timekeeping in Construction

In a bold stride towards revolutionizing timekeeping in construction sites, WakeCap, a pioneer in smart construction management solutions, has introduced VerifyTime. This cloud-based workforce management tool promises to automate and streamline the manual timekeeping process, a development that Dr. Hassan Albalawi, the company's co-founder, will be discussing at the Construction Week KSA Infrastructure Summit 2024.

WakeCap's Leap into Data-Powered Site Visibility

Established in 2017, WakeCap, under the stewardship of Dr. Hassan Albalawi, has been at the forefront of smart solutions for construction site management. With a focus on data-powered site visibility, the company has connected over 31,500 workers across three countries. Dr. Hassan's vision of prioritizing worker safety and promoting transparency and accountability in the construction industry has set an industry standard.

VerifyTime: The Future of Timekeeping in Construction

VerifyTime, WakeCap's latest innovation, is a testament to the company's commitment to transforming construction site management. This cloud-based workforce management tool automates, verifies, and streamlines the manual timekeeping process on construction sites. By eliminating the need for paper timesheets and reducing the potential for human error, VerifyTime ensures accurate time tracking and increased productivity.

KSA Infrastructure Summit 2024: Advancing Saudi Arabia's Development Agenda

The Construction Week KSA Infrastructure Summit 2024 aims to bring together leading minds in the construction and infrastructure sector to discuss Saudi Arabia's development goals. As a confirmed speaker at the summit, Dr. Hassan Albalawi will be sharing his insights on data-powered construction site management and the role of VerifyTime in shaping the future of the industry.

With the launch of VerifyTime, WakeCap continues to push the boundaries of smart construction management solutions. The company's expansion into Dubai, Riyadh, and San Francisco reflects its commitment to delivering innovative, data-powered solutions that benefit everyone involved in construction projects, from project owners to managers, consultants, and site workers.

As the industry looks towards a future of increased automation and digitalization, WakeCap and VerifyTime stand at the forefront, ready to shape the new landscape of construction site management.