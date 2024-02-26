Wake Chapel Church Transforms Worship Experience with State-of-the-Art AV System in Raleigh

Imagine stepping into a sanctuary, where every word spoken and every note played reaches you with crystal clear clarity, no matter where you stand. This is now the reality for the congregation of Wake Chapel Church in Raleigh, North Carolina, thanks to a significant upgrade to their audiovisual (AV) system. With the installation of Blaze Audio's cutting-edge loudspeaker equipment, the church's 3,000-seat sanctuary has been transformed into an acoustic haven, enhancing the worship experience for all attendees.

Choosing the Right Sound for Sacred Spaces

The project at Wake Chapel Church was not merely about amplifying sound; it was about enriching the auditory experience without compromising the aesthetic or spiritual atmosphere of the sanctuary. The choice of Blaze Audio’s CCA10i loudspeaker system from the Constant Curvature Array family was pivotal. Its ability to deliver wide horizontal dispersion and significant throw made it the ideal candidate for the church’s large and deep space. The church leaders and the project team, including Hi-Tech Electronics Inc. and Selah Media Productions, were determined to maintain a clear line of sight to the stage area, a critical factor in fostering a connected and inclusive worship environment. This decision led them away from traditional line array setups, which could impede visibility, towards the sleek and efficient design of the CCA10i system.

Enhancing the Congregation's Experience

The upgrade included not only the CCA10i loudspeaker system but also the integration of four WorxAudio TL 218SSi-P subwoofers for robust low-frequency support, and 12 Blaze Audio PowerZone Connect 3004 Class-D power amplifiers for unmatched sound power and clarity. System control was expertly handled by Selah Media Productions, utilizing a Symetrix Prism 16x16 for the main array and a Symetrix Prism 8x8 for the delay loudspeaker system, with custom DSP programming done with Symetrix Composer software. Completed in March 2023, the project has since garnered positive feedback from both church personnel and congregation members. Attendees have noted significant improvements in speech intelligibility and music reproduction, highlighting how the new system enhances the worship experience without visually distracting from the activities on stage.

A Testament to Collaboration and Innovation

The success of the AV system upgrade at Wake Chapel Church is a testament to the power of collaboration between church leadership, AV technology experts, and manufacturers. The project serves as a shining example of how innovative technology, when thoughtfully applied, can transform traditional spaces into modern venues that cater to the needs of their communities. This installation not only improves the worship experience for attendees but also sets a new standard for AV excellence in sacred spaces. As more religious institutions look to modernize their facilities, the work done at Wake Chapel Church offers valuable insights into the potential of AV technology to enhance communal experiences without compromising the essence of the space.