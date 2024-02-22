VueReal Welcomes Industry Veteran Henry Chiu to Spearhead Global Expansion in MicroLED Revolution

In a bold move signaling a new chapter in the micro-semiconductor device landscape, VueReal, a beacon of innovation in the realm of MicroSolid PrintingTM technology, announced on February 22, 2024, the strategic appointment of Henry Chiu as Executive Vice President of Global Business Development. With a career spanning over three decades in the consumer electronics and display industry, Chiu's expertise is now aligned with VueReal's mission to dominate the next era of microLED technology.

Navigating the MicroLED Frontier

The realm of microLED technology is on the cusp of a revolution, and at the heart of this transformation is VueReal's pioneering MicroSolid PrintingTM technology. This innovative manufacturing process represents a significant leap forward in the production of micro-semiconductor devices, promising a sustainable and cost-effective pathway to a brighter, more vibrant digital future. With the ability to effectively transfer micrometer-sized LEDs and other micro-semiconductors, VueReal's technology is not only an eco-friendly alternative but also a game-changer for industries ranging from automotive to AR/VR, wearables, smartphones, and lighting.

Henry Chiu: A Visionary at the Helm

Henry Chiu's illustrious career, which includes pivotal roles at Qualcomm, Siemens, Epson Electronics, Synaptics, and Glo USA, has prepared him for the monumental task of leading VueReal's global business development initiatives. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a B.S. in engineering and an M.B.A. from St. Mary's College of California, Chiu's blend of technical acumen and strategic foresight is poised to propel VueReal towards unprecedented growth. Under the guidance of founder and CEO Reza Chaji, Chiu's appointment marks a significant milestone in VueReal's journey to expand market leadership and drive customer growth in the burgeoning microLED display market, projected to reach $30 billion.

The Intersection of Innovation and Sustainability

At the core of VueReal's groundbreaking MicroSolid PrintingTM technology is a commitment to sustainability and excellence. This eco-friendly micro-pixel manufacturing process not only sets a new standard in the display industry but also underscores VueReal's dedication to environmental stewardship. As the company embarks on this ambitious journey of expansion and innovation, the integration of this technology with existing fabrication and display tools represents a cost-effective transition to microLED technology with minimal capital expenditure. Through Chiu's leadership, VueReal is not just poised for growth but is also leading the charge towards a sustainable future in the micro-semiconductor device industry.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, VueReal's strategic positioning, bolstered by Henry Chiu's appointment, signifies a pivotal moment in the advancement of microLED technology. With a vision that marries innovation with sustainability, VueReal stands on the brink of revolutionizing the way we experience the digital world, one micro-pixel at a time.