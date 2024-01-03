VoxelSensors Appoints Boris Greenberg as VP, Gears Up for CES 2024

Leading technology company VoxelSensors has announced the appointment of Boris Greenberg as the new Vice President of XR Solutions. Greenberg, a seasoned professional with over 21 years of experience in multi-disciplinary R&D in the high-tech industry and academia, will spearhead the Spatial and Empathic Computing Solution teams. Known for his innovative spirit, Greenberg has distinguished himself by founding successful companies such as EyeWay Vision and I.C. Inside and contributing significantly at Orbotech.

Advancing XR Solutions with SPAES Technology

At the core of VoxelSensors’ operations is its proprietary SPAES (Single Photon Active Event Sensor) technology. This cutting-edge feature integrates multimodal perception sensors with high precision, low power consumption, and low latency. It is touted as a game-changer for next-generation XR systems, improving hand and gaze tracking, SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and other user experience enhancements. This technology aims to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of XR.

VoxelSensors’ Seed Funding Success

The company is currently in the final phase of its seed funding campaign and has successfully concluded its Seed Round with a capital increase. This financial boost comes courtesy of both new and existing shareholders, reflecting confidence in VoxelSensors’ vision and potential. The funds will likely be channeled towards further development and refinement of the company’s groundbreaking technologies.

Collaborations and Showcasing at CES 2024

As part of its commitment to delivering tailored solutions, VoxelSensors is actively working with customers to test and customize SPAES according to specific requirements. The company is also set to showcase its technology and the future of Mobile and XR applications at CES 2024, offering an exclusive glimpse into the advancements in Spatial and Empathic Computing.