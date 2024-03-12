Volvo Cars has made a strategic investment in UK-based startup Breathe Battery Technologies, aiming to revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) charging experience. This collaboration seeks to reduce charging times by an impressive 30%, potentially making EVs more attractive to consumers. The undisclosed investment by the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, the automaker's venture capital arm, promises to integrate Breathe's innovative battery software into new Volvo EV models within the next two to three years, marking a significant step forward in the EV industry.

Accelerating EV Adoption

Breathe Battery Technologies brings to the table an algorithm-based charging software that enhances visibility into the health of individual cells within the battery pack. This technology enables EVs to charge at maximum power while ensuring safety and preserving battery chemistry. Ian Campbell, CEO of Breathe, highlighted the software's role as a catalyst for a broader shift towards software-defined battery technology, which is crucial for the future of electric mobility. The partnership between Volvo Cars and Breathe is not just about faster charging times; it also focuses on extending battery life and improving performance, addressing key concerns for both automakers and consumers.

Customer-Centric Innovation

Ann-Sofie Ekberg, CEO of Volvo Cars Tech Fund, emphasized the customer-centric approach behind this strategic investment. The collaboration with Breathe aims to alleviate one of the most significant pain points for EV customers: long charging times. By leveraging Breathe's advanced battery software, Volvo Cars is looking to make EVs more accessible and appealing, thus accelerating the transition to electric mobility. This initiative reflects Volvo's commitment to leading in the premium electric car sector and achieving full electrification by 2030.

Implications for the Future of EVs

The partnership between Volvo Cars and Breathe Battery Technologies signifies a pivotal development in the EV industry. With Breathe's technology already proving its worth in enhancing battery durability and performance in 27 models of Oppo smartphones, its integration into Volvo's EVs could set a new standard for electric vehicle charging. This collaboration not only highlights the importance of innovation in battery technology but also underscores the growing role of software in advancing electric mobility. As the industry continues to evolve, such partnerships will be crucial in overcoming the challenges of EV adoption and driving the transition towards a more sustainable future.