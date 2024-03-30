Volkswagen's RooBadge: Innovative Solution to Australia's Kangaroo-Vehicle Collisions

Imagine this, it's a bright sunny day and you're driving down a beautiful backroad blasting your favorite song from Men at Work when BAM! Out of nowhere a giant muscled Kangaroo hippitty hops out from the outback right into the path of your vehicle and gets plowed. "The captain is gonna be pissed," you say to yourself as you figure out how totaled your car is by that badass boomer.

All jokes aside, much like deer strikes in certain parts of America, kangaroo strikes are a real problem in Australia. The strikes can cause serious damage to both the vehicle, its occupants, and of course the animal. Sure, Kangaroos are super buff and will sometimes headlock your dog but that doesn't mean we should be okay with running them over with our Volkswagen Golf GTIs. And, again, such events won't go well for your car, either.

Introducing the RooBadge

According to a report from Motor1, Volkswagen has teamed up with the University of Melbourne to create a more effective solution. It's called the "RooBadge." Seriously, that's its name. Anyway, rather than a passive whistle that relies on the momentum of the vehicle, the RooBadge is an advanced electronic speaker device that can emit directional sound at just the right frequencies to ward off Kangaroo Jack and his ilk.

Design and Functionality

The device is entirely contained within a Volkswagen badge, which is, admittedly, pretty neat. That also makes it a great solution for drivers who don't want other people to know their car is equipped with a kangaroo-saving device for some reason.

The RooBadge is still in the testing phase so you can't go out and buy it yet. It's also unclear if the device will become a standard feature on upcoming Australian-market Volkswagens. However, the team behind it are also working on other versions that aren't specific to Volkswagen cars and can be mounted to a front license plate.