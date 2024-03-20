Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport Leaks Reveal Bold Design and Power Options Ahead of Launch

Just a day before its official unveiling, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant has made headlines, courtesy of a detailed leak that reveals its design, powertrain options, and features. Scheduled for a grand launch tomorrow, March 21, this new variant aims to bolster the Taigun lineup, which has been making waves in the Indian market since its debut in September 2021.

Enhanced Design and Features

The Taigun GT Plus Sport is set to captivate with its enhanced design elements and features. Externally, it boasts darkened LED headlamps and a striking Carbon Steel Grey roof that adds to its allure. The presence of red GT branding on the grille, fender, and rear profile, along with dark chrome door handles and red brake callipers, accentuates its sporty demeanor. Not stopping there, the variant introduces a blacked-out finish for the grille, diffuser, trapezoidal wing, and new 17-inch alloy wheels, further distinguishing it from its siblings.

Interior Elegance and Comfort

Inside, the Taigun GT Plus Sport does not skimp on elegance and comfort. It features black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, which contrasts beautifully against the black headliner and glossy black dashboard. Aluminium pedals, a sport steering wheel with red stitching, and an embroidered GT logo on the front seat backrest elevate the interior's sporty feel. Additionally, blacked-out elements such as the roof lamp housing, sun visors, and grab handles maintain the cohesive design theme.

Power Under the Hood

The new variant doesn't just look the part but promises to deliver performance to match. With two engine options, the 1.0-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, and the more powerful 1.5-liter TSI turbo-petrol engine coupled with a seven-speed DSG gearbox, the Taigun GT Plus Sport caters to a broad spectrum of driving preferences. The 1.0-liter trim is expected to generate 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-liter option will churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm, blending power with efficiency.

With a price range set to span from ₹11.62 lakh to ₹19.76 lakh, ex-showroom, the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport is poised to make a significant impact in its segment. As enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await its official launch, the leaked details have certainly heightened the anticipation, promising a blend of style, performance, and luxury that could redefine expectations within the SUV market in India.