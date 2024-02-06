Volkswagen Introduces Unique ID.7 S Model in China

Volkswagen, in a bold move to expand its electric vehicle footprint, has introduced a new addition to its ID.7 lineup in China, the ID.7 S. This vehicle is a product of the SAIC-VW joint venture and distinctively varies from the existing ID.7 models available in various global markets, including the U.S. and China.

The ID.7 S - A Unique Design

The ID.7 S carries a unique design first previewed by the ID.Next concept. It presents a revised front fascia, which is a departure from the conventional design. The front boasts distinctive headlights and an LED light bar that adds an aura of sophistication. Its bumper is more angular and refined, and it debuts unique LED taillights, lending the vehicle a distinct identity. The side profile of the ID.7 S also differs from its counterparts, with a straighter shoulder line and unique wheels.

Comparison with ID.7 Vizzion

This new model will be sold alongside the ID.7 Vizzion, a product of VW's collaboration with FAW. Although both models share similar dimensions and technical hardware, the ID.7 S stands apart with its design elements. Apart from the distinctive design, the ID.7 S is slightly longer than the FAW-VW version. It houses a single electric motor that churns out 228 hp, which is notably more powerful than the 201 hp motor in the ID.7 Vizzion.

The ID.7 S – A Flagship Electric Sedan

The ID.7 S is based on the Volkswagen MEB pure electric platform and is positioned as the flagship pure electric sedan of the Volkswagen brand. The vehicle measures over 5 meters in length, and its maximum power stands at 170 kilowatts. Flaunting a fastback design, the ID.7 S exudes a sporty vibe. Its rear design is simple yet effective, featuring a ducktail tailgate and layered lines that add to its allure.