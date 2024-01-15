en English
Business

Vodafone Announces Price Increase in Mobile Plans

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
In a recent move, Vodafone, the telecommunications giant owned by TPG Group, has raised the prices of its mobile phone plans by 6-9 percent. The decision comes in response to elevated operating costs and continuous investments in the company’s networks and services. The price surge affects new customers looking to subscribe to Vodafone’s post-paid mobile schemes, which have seen a $4 monthly increase.

A Closer Look at the Price Changes

Post-paid mobile plans now start at $49 per month for a 50GB data allowance, a jump from the earlier $45 per month for 40GB. The top-tier plan has witnessed a rise from $65 for 300GB to $69 for 360GB. This price adjustment came into effect last Friday and is currently applicable only to new customers.

Data Allowances Increased Alongside Prices

Along with the price escalation, Vodafone has also upped the monthly data allowances for these plans. However, it’s worth noting that despite these data limit increases, the average post-paid customer in Australia uses roughly 15.9GB per month. This suggests that not all customers may find the increased data allowance beneficial.

Second Price Hike in a Year

This quiet increase in the cost of mobile plans by AU$4 a month for new customers marks the second price hike within a year. As a result, Vodafone’s mobile plans now match those of Optus in terms of cost. Despite this, Vodafone continues to be perceived as good value, particularly by those who often travel abroad. However, when considering mobile coverage and exploring alternatives like mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), subscribers may find better value.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

