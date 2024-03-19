Vivo X Fold 3 Series Launch Set for March 26: Thinnest, Lightest Flagships with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Vivo is on the brink of revolutionizing the foldable smartphone market with the upcoming launch of its Vivo X Fold 3 series in Shanghai, China, on March 26, 2024. Accompanying the highly anticipated foldables, Vivo is also set to unveil the Vivo Pad 3 Pro, Vivo TWS 4, and Vivo Watch 3, making this event a significant milestone for the tech giant.

Advertisment

Revolutionary Design and Features

The Vivo X Fold 3 and its Pro variant are touted to be the "thinnest and lightest" flagships in the foldable segment, a claim backed by the introduction of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. These devices are not just about power; they're also about elegance, available in sleek black and white color options. The Pro model, in particular, boasts an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 display along with Vivo's V3 imaging chip and a 50-megapixel Zeiss-backed camera, promising unparalleled visual and photographic experiences.

Unmatched Durability and Battery Life

Advertisment

Vivo's commitment to durability and user experience shines through with the 'Armor Feather' design language, earning these foldables the world's first SGS five-star anti-drop certification and an IPX8 rating for splash resistance. Additionally, the 'Blue Ocean' battery systems ensure longer battery life, addressing one of the most common concerns among smartphone users today. With Vivo's 'Blue Heart' AI model, these devices are also set to provide optimized performance tailored to individual user needs.

Anticipation Builds for Global Tech Enthusiasts

Despite being lighter than the latest iPhone models, the Vivo X Fold 3 series does not compromise on specs, boasting a 50-megapixel primary sensor among others, and supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. With a starting price rumored to be around CNY 7,999 for the vanilla model and CNY 9,999 for the Pro variant, anticipation is high among tech enthusiasts worldwide. As Vivo gears up for the grand unveiling in Shanghai, the global tech community waits with bated breath for what could be the next big thing in foldable technology.