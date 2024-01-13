Vivo X Fold 3 Rumored to Break Records as World’s Lightest Foldable Phone

In a world where technology is evolving at breakneck speed, the race to create the lightest and most compact devices is intensifying. A recent rumor, emanating from reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, suggests that Vivo’s upcoming foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 3, may set a new record in this race. The device is expected to be lighter than 230 grams, potentially outshining the current record holder, the HONOR Magic V2, which weighs 231 grams in its vegan leather version.

Breaking Records with Vivo X Fold 3

While the exact weight of the Vivo X Fold 3 has not yet been disclosed, it is confirmed to be under 230 grams. Moreover, the device will have a thickness of 5mm when unfolded and 10.5mm when folded. In comparison, the HONOR Magic V2 is 4.7mm thick when unfolded and 9.9mm when folded, making it currently the thinnest foldable phone. However, the Vivo X Fold 3 is set to claim the title of the world’s lightest book-style foldable smartphone.

Impressive Specifications and Release Timeframe

The Vivo X Fold 3 is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. There is speculation about two versions of the phone: a regular model and a ‘Pro’ model. The release timeframe for the Vivo X Fold 3 is anticipated to be either the end of Q1 or early Q2 of this year.

Global Market Availability of the Vivo X Fold 3

Interestingly, the previous models, Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Fold 2, were only available in China. However, there is hope that the Vivo X Fold 3 will be available in global markets. This remains to be confirmed, but if true, it would mark a significant expansion of Vivo’s foldable phone offering and a testament to the growing popularity of foldable devices worldwide.

In conclusion, the Vivo X Fold 3 represents a significant step in the evolution of smartphone technology. If the rumors prove true, this device will push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of weight and portability, setting a new standard for future foldable phones. As we look forward to the official release and verification of these rumors, one thing is clear: the world of technology continues to evolve, innovate, and surprise us.