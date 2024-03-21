Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Imminent: Leaks Reveal Price, Specs Ahead of March 26 Event

Anticipation is building as the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is poised to make its debut in China on March 26, alongside its sibling, the Vivo X Fold 3. With the event just around the corner, leaks have surfaced, providing potential buyers a sneak peek into the pricing and specifications of the much-awaited foldable smartphone. Vivo has already teased fans with hints of what to expect, including a claim that these devices will be the "thinnest and lightest" flagship foldables to date.

Leaked Details Stir Excitement

Tipster Anvin has stirred the pot by revealing key details about the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro. According to the leak, the smartphone will come in two configurations: a 16GB RAM with 512GB storage option, priced at CNY 13,999 (approximately Rs. 1,61,700), and a more premium 16GB RAM with 1TB storage variant, expected to be priced at CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,73,200). The base model of the Vivo X Fold 3, on the other hand, is tipped to have a price tag of CNY 7,999 (around Rs. 92,100). These price points set a new high for the foldable smartphone market, underscoring Vivo's commitment to offering cutting-edge technology.

What Sets the Vivo X Fold 3 Series Apart?

Vivo has not held back in teasing some impressive features of the X Fold 3 lineup. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro boasts an 8.03-inch Samsung E7 inner display, promising an unparalleled viewing experience. The devices' "Armor Feather" design language not only offers an aesthetic appeal but also brings robustness, with SGS five-star anti-drop certification and an IPX8 rating for splash resistance.

Battery life is another area where the Vivo X Fold 3 series aims to excel. With a claimed improvement over previous models, these devices are expected to feature a 5,500mAh battery, supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. This, combined with the Vivo's "Blue Heart" AI system, sets a new benchmark for performance and efficiency in the foldable smartphone segment.

Camera Capabilities and Software Innovations

The camera system of the Vivo X Fold 3 series is rumored to be a game-changer. Equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS), the primary camera setup includes a 50-megapixel sensor, complemented by a second 50-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 64-megapixel periscope shooter. This impressive array promises to deliver stunning photography and videography capabilities.

On the software front, the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are expected to run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 right out of the box, ensuring users have access to the latest features and improvements from Android and Vivo.

As the launch date approaches, the tech community eagerly awaits the official unveiling of the Vivo X Fold 3 series. With its cutting-edge specifications, innovative design, and premium pricing, the lineup is set to redefine expectations for foldable smartphones. While the leaked details have provided a tantalizing preview, the full extent of what Vivo has in store will be revealed on March 26, promising to be a landmark moment in the evolution of mobile technology.