Vivo Unveils X Fold 3 & X Fold 3 Pro: Lightest Foldables with Snapdragon & ZEISS Optics in China

Vivo's recent launch event in China marked the entry of the Vivo X Fold 3 and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro into the foldable smartphone market. These devices set new standards with their lightweight design, robust Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, and cutting-edge ZEISS optics, signaling Vivo's commitment to innovation in the foldable phone segment.

Advertisment

Revolutionary Design and Display

Both the Vivo X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro boast an impressive 8.03-inch AMOLED inner screen, promising vivid visuals with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, weighing just 219 grams, earns the title of the lightest book-style foldable phone, while both models come equipped with a durable carbon fiber hinge, tested to withstand 500,000 folds. This resilience is a testament to Vivo's dedication to creating foldable phones that don't just fold but last.

Photography and Performance

Advertisment

Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, complemented by up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS4.0 storage. The inclusion of Vivo's custom V3 imaging chip alongside a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup ensures that every shot is nothing short of spectacular. Both models feature 32-megapixel selfie shooters on each display, making sure that quality is consistent, no matter the camera used.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The connectivity suite is comprehensive, with support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and more, ensuring that users stay connected at blazing speeds. The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro's 5,700mAh battery supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, offering a quick power boost. Meanwhile, the standard X Fold 3 packs a slightly smaller 5,500mAh battery but still promises efficient charging capabilities. Both devices run on OriginOS 4 based on Android 14, offering a sleek, user-friendly interface.

As Vivo's latest foldable smartphones make their debut, the X Fold 3 and X Fold 3 Pro not only push the boundaries of what foldable technology can achieve but also hint at a future where such devices could become the norm. With their innovative designs, powerful performance, and cutting-edge camera technology, these models are set to redefine the foldable smartphone experience.