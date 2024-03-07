Vision Research Unveils Phantom Miro® C321 Air: Pioneering High-Speed Camera for Airborne Testing

Vision Research, a prominent figure in the digital high-speed imaging arena, recently announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Phantom Miro® C321 Air, a camera that is set to revolutionize airborne testing applications. This unveiling marks a significant leap forward, offering advanced imaging solutions specifically designed to withstand the rigorous demands of both manned and unmanned airborne testing environments.

Unmatched Performance and Reliability

The Phantom Miro® C321 Air, an extension of the robust Phantom Miro C321 lineage, is engineered to deliver exceptional performance under extreme conditions. Achieving an impressive 1,480 frames per second (fps) at full HD resolution and up to 94,000 fps at reduced resolutions, the camera provides researchers with unparalleled image quality and motion analysis capabilities. Its 10-micron pixel size enhances sensitivity, reduces noise, and increases the dynamic range, ensuring critical testing moments are captured with minimal motion blur. Kevin Gann, Vision Research's Vice President of Research and Development, expressed excitement about the camera's introduction, emphasizing its potential to meet the nuanced needs of the defense and aerospace sectors.

Advanced Features Tailored for Aerospace Applications

The Phantom Miro® C321 Air is not just another high-speed camera; it is a specialized tool designed to thrive in the challenging conditions of airborne testing. It satisfies aerospace-specific requirements, passing the rigorous vibe test (MIL-STD 810H, Method 514.8, Category 12 (Jet), up to 26 Grms) with flying colors. Additional features such as its operational temperature range of -55 ̊ to +50 ̊C, conformal-coated boards for humidity protection, and a removable CFast solid-state drive (SSD) for in-flight data capture, underscore the camera’s readiness for aerospace applications. With its compact size, HD resolution, and programmable I/O for signal configuration, the C321 Air sets a new standard for high-speed cameras in the aerospace industry.

Continued Innovation from Vision Research

Vision Research has been at the forefront of high-speed digital imaging technology for over 60 years, consistently pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The company’s commitment to innovation is evident in the Phantom Miro® C321 Air, which joins an extensive lineup of high-speed cameras known for their light sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed, and image quality. As part of AMETEK Inc., Vision Research leverages its vast resources and expertise to develop products that meet the evolving needs of a diverse range of industries, from defense to digital cinematography. The Phantom Miro® C321 Air is not just a camera; it is a testament to Vision Research’s enduring legacy and its future in enabling critical insights into fast-paced phenomena.