Viritech Unveils 60KW VPT60N: A Game-Changer in Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV Powertrain Technology

Viritech, the pioneer in hydrogen powertrain solutions, has introduced its groundbreaking 60KW VPT60N Ready to Run Vehicle Powertrain, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Advertisment

This launch is the result of several years of dedicated research and development by Viritech, aimed at providing Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Tier-1 suppliers, and Research Bodies with a comprehensive powertrain solution. The VPT60N Powertrain is designed to facilitate the swift introduction of hydrogen FCEVs, aligning with the global push towards zero-emission transportation.

Revolutionizing Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology

The VPT60N Powertrain features a 60kW Fuel Cell coupled with a balance of plant and boost DC/DC power converter, a 16kWh 400V battery energy store equipped with a battery management system and cooling components, and a combined e-machine, inverter, and final drive unit offering up to 200KW peak power and 4100Nm Axle Torque. This integration of technologies into a single powertrain solution underscores Viritech’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in vehicle manufacturing.

Advertisment

Furthermore, the powertrain’s modular design allows for bespoke hydrogen storage and battery energy store form factors, enabling seamless integration into a variety of vehicle platforms while also offering standardized options to minimize lead times.

Facilitating Rapid Deployment of FCEVs

Delivered with complete systems integration, the VPT60N Powertrain is preconfigured for easy startup within vehicles, simplifying the process for OEMs and Tier-1's to incorporate fuel cell technology into their models. This approach not only accelerates the development and deployment of FCEVs but also supports manufacturers in meeting increasingly stringent zero-emission vehicle targets without sacrificing performance. Viritech’s engineering division stands ready to assist with vehicle integration and development, ensuring that even non-homologated prototypes can advance towards fully homologated, road-ready fuel cell vehicles.

Advertisment

A Commitment to Zero-Emission Future

"The launch of the first powertrain in our vehicle powertrain family realizes years of hard work at Viritech," stated Timothy Lyons, CEO of Viritech. His enthusiasm for the project reflects the company's broader mission to facilitate the transition towards a sustainable, zero-emission future in transport. By making the VPT60N Powertrain available, Viritech is not just selling a product; it is providing a comprehensive solution that empowers vehicle manufacturers to leapfrog into the future of fuel cell vehicles, both on and off the highway.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve towards greener alternatives, Viritech’s VPT60N Powertrain stands out as a beacon of innovation. It not only represents a significant technological advancement but also highlights the potential for hydrogen fuel cells to play a pivotal role in the future of transportation. With Viritech's holistic approach to vehicle powertrain development, the road to a zero-emission future appears more promising than ever.