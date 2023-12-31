en English
India

Viral Zoom Meeting Video Reignites Debate on Language Preferences in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:43 pm EST
Once again, language has found itself at the heart of a debate in India. The catalyst this time? A viral video of a heated argument among employees during a Zoom meeting, shared by a page called ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’ on December 30, 2023. The video – a testament to the country’s multilingual context – has sparked discussions about language preferences, politeness, and the need to embrace diversity in communication.

The Incident: A Multi-lingual Miscommunication

The incident occurred while the team was discussing their New Year plans. The dispute began when one employee, who did not understand Hindi, requested another to converse in English. The second employee initially complied but soon reverted to Hindi, sparking frustration among others on the call. A third employee’s attempt to translate and defuse the situation was unsuccessful, as participants started speaking in various native languages, intensifying the confusion. Although the video lacks a specific date, it has attracted over a million views since its release.

Social Media Reactions: A Mixed Bag

Reactions on social media have been varied, with some supporting the use of Hindi and others advocating for a common language during team meetings. The incident has opened up broader conversations about the importance of respecting linguistic diversity within India’s multi-lingual context.

The Larger Issue: Language Preferences in India

This incident sheds light on a deeper issue plaguing India – the debate around English as a medium of instruction. Despite 75 years of independence, English continues to be preferred over native languages such as Hindi. Case in point: Tamil Nadu, which reaffirms the bilingual policy of Tamil and English over Hindi. It begs the question: Why does English still hold sway over other languages, and what implications does this have on the nation’s linguistic diversity?

India Tech
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

