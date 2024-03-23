Vijay Sales Holi Bonanza: Up to 60% Off on Electronics, ACs, Cameras

Vijay Sales has kicked off its highly anticipated Holi Sale, offering substantial discounts of up to 60% on a wide range of electronics, including speakers, styling tools, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, and cameras, making this festival of colors more vibrant for tech enthusiasts and gadget lovers. Amidst the splash of colors, this sale promises to add an extra shade of joy to the celebrations by making technology more accessible and affordable.

Electrifying Deals to Amplify Your Festivities

For music lovers, the sale features portable Bluetooth speakers starting at an unbeatable price of just Rs 449. High-power options like the 60W Portronics Dash 12 Boombox are available for Rs 6,999, slashed from its original price of Rs 12,999, while the premium Marshall Emberton II is being offered at Rs 14,999, down from Rs 19,999. Those looking to elevate their party with booming soundtracks can opt for Sony’s Party Speakers, now priced at Rs 32,900, offering a significant discount from the usual Rs 46,990.

Look Your Best This Holi

The personal grooming section isn't left behind, with deals designed to ensure everyone looks their festive best. The versatile Vega 3-in-1 Styler is now at Rs 1,350, reduced from Rs 1,999, making it an excellent pick for ladies aiming to revamp their hair game. Additionally, hair dryers and straighteners start at the pocket-friendly price of Rs 449, ensuring no one misses out on looking fabulous this Holi.

Beat the Heat in Style

With summer's heat knocking at the door, Vijay Sales' range of air conditioners starting from Rs 25,190 and refrigerators from Rs 7,990 come as a sigh of relief. Hosting Holi feasts is made easy with microwaves from Rs 6,690, along with discounted blenders, juicers, and air fryers starting at Rs 5,944. For those looking to capture the festive moments, Instax instant cameras are available from Rs 5,999, while action cams and DSLRs cater to both adventure seekers and professional photographers with prices starting at Rs 27,490 and Rs 41,990, respectively. Post-party cleanup is also thought of, with vacuum cleaners starting at Rs 1,999 and washing machines from Rs 7,990. Additionally, shoppers can save even more by earning 0.75% reward points and availing themselves of bank card offers up to Rs 7,500 off.

As the Holi Sale unfolds, Vijay Sales not only promises unmatched prices but also a chance to bring home the latest gadgets and appliances without burning a hole in your pocket. This sale is a testament to Vijay Sales' commitment to making technology affordable and accessible to everyone, ensuring that this festival of colors is celebrated with high spirits and the best of technology. With these irresistible deals, the festival of Holi is set to become more joyful and vibrant, bridging the gap between advanced technology and its enthusiasts.