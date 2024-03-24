Vijay Sales Holi 2024 Sale Offers up to 60% Discount on Electronics: Spotlight on Top Deals

Vijay Sales has announced a significant Holi sale for 2024, offering customers up to 60% off on a variety of electronics. This sale includes heavy discounts on speakers, styling tools, air conditioners, kitchen appliances, cameras, and more, aiming to attract a wide range of shoppers looking for deals on high-quality gadgets and appliances.

Exciting Deals on Portable Audio and Personal Grooming Gadgets

For music enthusiasts and party planners, the sale features portable Bluetooth speakers with prices starting as low as Rs 449. Highlight offers include the 60W Portronics Dash 12 Boombox at Rs 6,999, down from Rs 12,999, and the Marshall Emberton II for Rs 14,999, slashed from Rs 19,999. Sony's Party Speakers have seen a reduction to Rs 32,900 from Rs 46,990, promising booming sound for any celebration. Additionally, the personal grooming section boasts of the Vega 3-in-1 Styler at Rs 1,350, discounted from Rs 1,999, alongside hair dryers and straighteners beginning at Rs 449, ensuring everyone looks their festive best.

Beat the Heat with Cool Offers on Air Conditioners and Refrigerators

With summer heat on the rise, Vijay Sales is offering air conditioners starting from Rs 25,190 and refrigerators from Rs 7,990. For those hosting Holi feasts, kitchen essentials such as microwaves and blenders are available from Rs 6,690 and juicers, with air fryers starting at Rs 5,944 to facilitate healthy cooking. Moreover, photography enthusiasts can capture the festive moments with Instax instant cameras from Rs 5,999, action cams at Rs 27,490, and DSLRs from Rs 41,990.

Clean-up Made Easy: Discounts on Home Cleaning Appliances

After the celebrations, cleaning up is made efficient with vacuum cleaners starting at Rs 1,999 and washing machines from Rs 7,990. Shoppers can maximize their savings by earning 0.75% reward points and availing bank card offers up to Rs 7,500 off, making this sale an excellent opportunity for customers to invest in high-quality electronics at a fraction of the cost.

As Vijay Sales rolls out its Holi 2024 discounts, the sale not only highlights the retailer's commitment to providing value to its customers but also reflects the growing trend of consumers looking for deals on electronics during festive seasons. With a wide range of products offered at significant discounts, this sale is poised to meet the diverse needs of shoppers, ensuring everyone can find something to enhance their lifestyle while also making savings a priority.