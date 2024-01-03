en English
ViewSonic India Launches VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor: A Deep Dive into its Features and Performance

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
ViewSonic India has launched a new addition to their VX79 series, the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor. This 32-inch monitor boasts a 2560×1440 pixel resolution, and features such as a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) and a 165 Hz refresh rate, designed to enhance the gaming experience.

The Allure of the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor

The VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor’s stellar features are its 1ms MPRT and 165 Hz refresh rate, both aimed at providing a seamless and immersive gaming experience. The MPRT technology aids in improving the pixel response time by strobing the backlight. However, this feature might not sit well with all users as some might experience discomfort due to the strobing effect.

Design and Connectivity

The monitor sports a stylish design with a broad base and an angular look. It includes RGB lighting and a headphone hangar, though the lighting serves more of a decorative function than a practical one. It supports two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, and an audio out jack at the rear I/O. However, it lacks a USB Type-C port and a USB hub, which might be a drawback for some users.

Gaming Performance and Other Features

With the fast response time and high refresh rate, this monitor emphasizes its gaming performance, offering immersive experiences, particularly in fast-paced and simulation games. However, the resolution might be considered low for productivity tasks. The MPRT feature can reduce overall brightness, which might affect HDR quality. The monitor also requires calibration for accurate colours.

The official price of the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor is INR 50,000. However, ViewSonic suggests that it might be available for approximately INR 25,499 to end users, making it a good value proposition at the lower price point.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

