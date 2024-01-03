ViewSonic India Launches VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor: A Deep Dive into its Features and Performance

ViewSonic India has launched a new addition to their VX79 series, the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor. This 32-inch monitor boasts a 2560×1440 pixel resolution, and features such as a 1ms Moving Picture Response Time (MPRT) and a 165 Hz refresh rate, designed to enhance the gaming experience.

The Allure of the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor

The VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor’s stellar features are its 1ms MPRT and 165 Hz refresh rate, both aimed at providing a seamless and immersive gaming experience. The MPRT technology aids in improving the pixel response time by strobing the backlight. However, this feature might not sit well with all users as some might experience discomfort due to the strobing effect.

Design and Connectivity

The monitor sports a stylish design with a broad base and an angular look. It includes RGB lighting and a headphone hangar, though the lighting serves more of a decorative function than a practical one. It supports two HDMI inputs, one DisplayPort, and an audio out jack at the rear I/O. However, it lacks a USB Type-C port and a USB hub, which might be a drawback for some users.

Gaming Performance and Other Features

With the fast response time and high refresh rate, this monitor emphasizes its gaming performance, offering immersive experiences, particularly in fast-paced and simulation games. However, the resolution might be considered low for productivity tasks. The MPRT feature can reduce overall brightness, which might affect HDR quality. The monitor also requires calibration for accurate colours.

The official price of the VX3219 2K PRO Gaming Monitor is INR 50,000. However, ViewSonic suggests that it might be available for approximately INR 25,499 to end users, making it a good value proposition at the lower price point.