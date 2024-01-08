en English
Tech

Viettel Cyber Security Crowned 2023 Vietnam Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan


By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Viettel Cyber Security Crowned 2023 Vietnam Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

In a resounding testament to its unrivaled capabilities and commitment to innovation, Viettel Cyber Security (VCS) has clinched the prestigious 2023 Vietnam Company of the Year Award. The accolade, presented by the globally renowned market research firm Frost & Sullivan, acknowledges VCS’s stellar contribution to the cybersecurity industry. VCS’s relentless focus on innovation and continuous research has seen it emerge as a dominant player in the provision of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions.

Pioneering Managed Security Services

VCS has set the benchmark in managed security services (MSS). The company’s 24/7 monitoring service, fortified by advanced security analytics, real-time threat intelligence, and swift incident response mechanisms, ensures clients have robust defenses against cybersecurity threats. The ability to customize these services to meet specific customer requirements, coupled with a user-friendly experience, has significantly contributed to VCS’s market success.

Market Dominance and Recognition

With a formidable 20% market share in Vietnam, VCS’s impact on the cybersecurity landscape is undeniable. Its prowess is not confined to domestic borders, with recognition from industry titans including Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. VCS’s notable accomplishments include the identification of over 400 zero-day vulnerabilities, demonstrating the company’s skill in detecting and neutralizing threats before they can be exploited.

Customer-Centric Approach

At the heart of VCS’s operations is a team of over 200 dedicated security experts. Their customer-centric approach has resulted in increased loyalty and satisfaction, propelling the company’s growth and performance. Striving to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions, VCS has become synonymous with exceptional customer value.

Frost & Sullivan’s Company of the Year Award is an annual recognition of a company that shines in growth strategy, innovation, customer value, and market penetration. Frost & Sullivan, a trusted guide for investors, corporate leaders, and governments seeking insight into economic shifts and identifying key trends, has led the way in market research and analysis for sixty years. The recognition of VCS as the 2023 Company of the Year cements its status as a leading force in the cybersecurity field.

Tech Vietnam


Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

