Vietnam's VNPT eKYC Hits 1 Billion Requests, Leading AI ID Verification Revolution

HO CHI MINH – The Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) has recently achieved a significant milestone with its VNPT eKYC platform, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered electronic identification and verification solution. This groundbreaking development has seen the platform process over one billion user requests, marking a first in Vietnam's history and underscoring its widespread acceptance and effectiveness in digital verification scenarios. Over five years, VNPT eKYC has transformed electronic customer verification, serving more than 100 key industry players, including banks, financial institutions, and telecom companies.

Revolutionizing Digital Identification

The adoption of VNPT eKYC has streamlined the identification process for over 40 million individuals, demonstrating the platform's critical role in advancing Vietnam's digital economy. With an average of 600,000 daily requests, and peaks of over a million on busy days, VNPT eKYC showcases unparalleled efficiency and reliability. This surge in usage comes ahead of new regulations from the State Bank of Vietnam, which, from July 1, 2024, will require biometric authentication for transactions exceeding VND10 million (approx. USD416) and other significant dealings.

Advancements in AI and Security

One of VNPT eKYC's most lauded features is its advanced AI technology, enabling facial biometric verification with up to 99.99% accuracy. This precision ensures a secure, reliable service, offering peace of mind to institutions and their customers alike. The move towards domestically developed solutions like VNPT eKYC has been praised for their quick deployment, cost-effectiveness, and adherence to global tech standards, making them an attractive choice for enhancing security and operational efficiency across Vietnam's financial sector.

Positioning Vietnam as a Tech Innovator

The success of the VNPT eKYC platform is a testament to Vietnam's capability in developing leading-edge digital solutions that address the evolving needs of its economy and society. By prioritizing homegrown technological advancements, Vietnam is establishing itself as a regional leader in innovation, particularly in the realm of secure digital identification and verification. The VNPT eKYC's milestone and the forthcoming regulatory changes reflect the country's commitment to fostering a safe, efficient digital economy.

This achievement not only highlights the VNPT eKYC platform's contribution to Vietnam's digital transformation but also sets a precedent for the future of secure, AI-driven identification processes worldwide. As Vietnam continues to embrace and develop new technologies, its position on the global stage as a hub for technological innovation and digital security is further solidified, promising exciting developments in the years to come.