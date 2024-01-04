Vietnam Unveils ViGPT, Marking A Significant Milestone in Its AI Journey

On December 27, 2023, a significant milestone was reached in Vietnam’s technological journey, with the unveiling of ViGPT, a Vietnamese version of ChatGPT, a sophisticated artificial intelligence solution developed by VinBigdata. With this move, Vietnam marks its entry into the global stage of high-tech AI solutions, a leap aimed at enhancing national data security, protecting intellectual and ideological systems, and reducing dependency on international AI products.

A Tailored AI Solution

Unlike off-the-shelf AI solutions, ViGPT is uniquely tailored to reflect the nuances of Vietnamese historical and cultural values. It is designed to deliver accurate and culturally relevant information to its users. This indigenous AI solution comes in three distinct versions. First, a community version that flaunts broad knowledge capabilities. Second, a version dedicated to scientists and researchers, packed with specialized knowledge. Finally, a business version integrated into the VinBase 2.0 AI platform, aimed at streamlining business operations and enhancing efficiency.

Revolutionary Tech Specs

ViGPT is not just another AI solution. It is a technological marvel boasting 1.6 billion parameters and housing more than 600GB of Vietnamese-specific data. This is a key part of VinBigdata’s strategy to incorporate generative AI into its ecosystem in alignment with its philosophy of ‘Technology for humanity’. The company’s vision is to create ‘Make in Vietnam’ AI products of international calibre that will elevate the quality of life in Vietnam.

Community Engagement and Future Plans

The community version of ViGPT was offered to the first 1,000 users for a 15-day trial period, beginning from December 27, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2024. Post this period, the platform will be made available for free to non-profit entities. Users can interact with ViGPT in Vietnamese through a website interface, a design similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This trial period aims to gather invaluable user feedback to refine and update the system, ensuring its continuous evolution.

