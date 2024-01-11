Vietnam Inaugurates Advanced Waste-to-Energy Plant with Japanese Technology

A new chapter has been scripted in the waste management saga of Vietnam, specifically in the northern province of Bac Ninh. Unveiled on January 11, the hi-tech waste-to-energy plant in Ngu Thai commune, Thuan Thanh township stands as a symbol of innovation and cooperation. Resulting from a joint venture between the local Thuan Thanh Environment Joint Stock Company and Japan's JFE Engineering Corporation, the plant is a testament to strengthened investment ties between the two nations.

High Capacity and Advanced Technology

The plant is designed to process a staggering 600 tonnes of solid waste daily. By converting this waste into energy, it is capable of generating 13.5 MW of electricity, contributing around 100 million KWh annually to Vietnam's national grid. The application of advanced Japanese waste treatment technology is integral to this process, highlighting the plant's role as a harbinger of technological prowess.

An Investment of Time, Money, and Effort

The project, which began construction in January 2022 and reached completion in October 2023, represents a significant investment of 74 million USD. Beyond the financial commitment, it is an investment in a sustainable future for Bac Ninh and Vietnam at large. The resultant plant is not just a physical structure, but a promise of better waste management and energy generation.

Addressing Waste Management Challenges

Bac Ninh province produces approximately 1,200 tonnes of domestic waste daily, along with additional industrial waste. The province already operates four waste-to-energy plants with a combined processing capacity of 1,300-1,500 tonnes per day. With the new plant reducing reliance on landfills for waste disposal, the province is poised to treat nearly all of its daily domestic waste with modern technologies by 2024. This marks a considerable stride towards establishing a sustainable waste management system in the province.