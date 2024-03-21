Vida V1 Pro Electric Scooter Unveils Advantage Package, Offering ₹27,000 Benefits Free Till 2024

Hero MotoCorp's electric division, Vida, has introduced an innovative after-sales package for its V1 Pro electric scooter owners, named the Vida Advantage. This initiative, a first in its category, aims to enhance the overall ownership experience by offering comprehensive benefits and services for five years, valued at ₹27,000, at no additional cost to customers until April 31, 2024.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Electric Mobility

The Vida Advantage package sets a new benchmark in the electric vehicle (EV) sector by providing an extended battery warranty of 5 years/60,000 kms, access to over 2,000 fast charging points, complimentary services at company workshops, and 24x7 roadside assistance. Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), emphasized that the Vida Advantage is designed to ease the transition to electric mobility, ensuring a hassle-free ownership experience that goes beyond just purchasing a vehicle.

Setting New Industry Standards

Advertisment

With the Vida Advantage, Hero MotoCorp aims to redefine EV ownership and customer-centricity in the industry. The package is envisioned to encourage EV adoption by making it a more convenient and rewarding experience. The V1 Pro electric scooter, priced starting at ₹1.26 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), offers competitive features like a 0-40 kmph acceleration in 3.2 seconds, a top speed of 80 kmph, and a real-world range of 110 km on a single charge, along with modern amenities such as a 7-inch TFT dashboard.

Competing in the EV Market

The introduction of the Vida Advantage package makes the V1 range an even more attractive proposition in the electric scooter segment, competing against major players like Ather 450X, Ola S1 Pro, and Bajaj Chetak. With this comprehensive after-sales proposition, Vida aims to lead the way in customer satisfaction and set a new standard for the electric mobility industry.