Veza Appoints Cybersecurity Titan Mike Towers as Chief Security & Trust Officer Amid Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif.--Veza, the pioneering Identity Security company, has announced the strategic hiring of Mike Towers as its new Chief Security & Trust Officer, a move set to enhance the company's cybersecurity and data protection initiatives. Towers, with an impressive track record as Chief Digital Trust Officer at Takeda and former CISO roles at Allergan plc and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), brings a wealth of experience to Veza's senior leadership team. His appointment is poised to bolster Veza's mission in securing access to data across various platforms, emphasizing the company's innovative approach in tackling cybersecurity challenges.

Strategic Leadership for an Evolving Cyber Landscape

Veza's CEO, Tarun Thakur, underscored the significance of Towers' role in advancing the company's objectives, highlighting his deep understanding of digital trust and global information security. Towers' expertise is expected to drive significant advancements in how organizations manage and secure access, addressing the increasing complexity of cybersecurity in an age where data is sprawled across multiple cloud platforms and SaaS applications. The move aligns with Veza's commitment to redefining access governance through its Authorization Graph technology, offering a modern solution to the age-old problem of securing data access.

Veza's Momentum and Technological Innovations

Veza's trajectory has been marked by significant achievements, including the integration of its Access Control Platform with Google Drive and launching innovative features for identity management. The company's focus on securing data access for all identities, both human and non-human, has resonated with leading organizations worldwide. Towers' arrival comes at a crucial time as Veza continues to expand its footprint, with recent partnerships and integrations aimed at combating identity-related breaches and enhancing access security. The company's approach has garnered attention and trust from major enterprises, positioning Veza as a leader in next-gen identity security solutions.

The Future of Identity Security with Veza

The appointment of Mike Towers is more than a strategic addition to Veza's leadership; it's a testament to the company's vision for the future of identity security. With Towers at the helm of cybersecurity initiatives, Veza is set to further its mission of securing access to data everywhere. His background in driving technology and security strategies aligns with Veza's innovative outlook, promising a new era of access governance that meets the demands of today's complex digital landscape. As Veza continues to evolve, its focus on revolutionary cybersecurity solutions remains unwavering, signaling a promising future for the company and its clients.