Vertiv Unveils Modular Designer Lite: Revolutionizing Prefabricated Data Center Configuration

Vertiv has taken a giant leap forward in democratizing data center design with the launch of its Vertiv Modular Designer Lite, a pioneering web-based tool that simplifies the process of configuring prefabricated modular data centers for non-technical customers. This innovative application is designed to streamline the design process, allowing users to easily select and customize data center specifications to meet their unique requirements without the need for specialized knowledge or software.

User-Friendly Design Interface

The Vertiv Modular Designer Lite is heralded for its user-friendly interface, enabling customers to design data centers up to 200kW with ease. The tool's simplicity lies in its no-login, no-software-download approach, offering a range of optional configurations that users can select from to tailor their modular data centers. This includes specifying IT load requirements, rack specifications, battery backup considerations, and electrical topology preferences. The application also provides 2D and 3D visualizations of the designed data center, enhancing the user experience by offering a clear view of the final product.

Customization and Efficiency at the Forefront

One of the key advantages of the Vertiv Modular Designer Lite is its emphasis on customization and efficiency. According to Viktor Petik, vice president for the Integrated Modular Solutions business at Vertiv, the tool is a significant advancement for early planning of modular data center design, empowering users to create data centers that are precisely tailored to their needs. The tool takes into account various factors such as site location and weather data to ensure the proper sizing of cooling equipment, illustrating Vertiv's commitment to providing solutions that are both efficient and adaptable to specific user requirements.

Impact on the Industry

The launch of the Vertiv Modular Designer Lite is poised to have a profound impact on the data center industry. By simplifying the design process and making it accessible to a broader audience, Vertiv is not only expanding its customer base but also encouraging innovation and flexibility in data center development. Siniša Stojanoski from Dell Technologies commends the tool for its intuitive interface and robust features, which have proven to be invaluable in customer discussions, effectively reducing time and costs associated with designing modular data centers.

As the digital infrastructure landscape continues to evolve, tools like the Vertiv Modular Designer Lite play a crucial role in enabling businesses to adapt and thrive. By offering a streamlined solution for early planning and customization of modular data center design, Vertiv is setting new standards for efficiency, flexibility, and accessibility in the industry. This development not only underscores the company's leadership in providing innovative solutions but also highlights the growing importance of user-friendly tools in the advancement of digital infrastructure.