Verizon Public Sector to Unveil Military Innovations at WEST 2024

Verizon Public Sector is set to unveil its latest military innovations at WEST 2024, a naval conference and exposition, with a focus on connectivity solutions and hardware. The company will demonstrate the power of private 5G use cases and mobile robots, including Verizon Frontline's Robotic Emergency Dogs (RED).

Connectivity and Security for Naval Applications

Verizon's Private 5G solutions are designed to be high-capacity, ultra-reliable, and low-latency, making them ideal for naval applications. These solutions are also highly customizable, ensuring that they can meet the unique needs of military partners. By providing secure and reliable communication networks, Verizon Public Sector is helping to modernize the U.S. Navy and enhance its operational capabilities.

David Rouse, head of Verizon's defense business, emphasized the importance of creating ultra-reliable and secure solutions for military partners. "Our Private 5G solutions are designed to meet the most demanding requirements of the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense," Rouse said. "We are committed to providing our military partners with the best possible technology to help them achieve their mission objectives."

Verizon Frontline's Robotic Emergency Dogs (RED)

One of the most exciting innovations on display at WEST 2024 will be Verizon Frontline's Robotic Emergency Dogs (RED). These mobile robots are designed to help deliver a secure and reliable private 5G network for communication. They can navigate difficult terrain and operate in harsh environments, making them ideal for use in disaster relief and emergency response situations.

The RED robots are equipped with advanced sensors and cameras, allowing them to gather valuable data and provide real-time insights. This information can be used to improve situational awareness and make more informed decisions in critical situations.

A Long History of Innovation in the Public Sector

Verizon Public Sector has a long history of developing solutions for the U.S. Navy and other military partners. In recent years, the company has secured significant contracts with the Department of Defense and Naval District Washington for digital modernization and network modernization.

By continuing to innovate in the public sector, Verizon Public Sector is helping to keep the U.S. military at the forefront of technology. The company's private 5G solutions and mobile robots are just the latest examples of its commitment to providing the best possible technology to its military partners.

As WEST 2024 gets underway, attendees can expect to see a wide range of groundbreaking innovations from Verizon Public Sector. From secure and reliable communication networks to advanced mobile robots, the company is helping to shape the future of military technology.

By providing its military partners with the tools they need to succeed, Verizon Public Sector is not only helping to modernize the U.S. Navy, but also contributing to the safety and security of the nation as a whole.

